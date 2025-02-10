Blaze King Industries introducing wood stoves for new construction and single rooms

Photo: Contributed The Blaze King F31 fireplace will be available later this summer.

Blaze King Industries has always been at the front of it all.

Whether it’s leading the way with efficient and eco-friendly hearth products, as it has done since its inception in 1977, or renovating its Penticton location to better serve its long list of loyal and satisfied clients, Blaze King is always the one blazing a trail.

That innovation will continue in 2025, as Blaze King will be introducing two new products that will allow it to enter market segments previously untouched. The F31 Wood Fireplace is ideal for renovations and new construction, while the E16 Wood Stove is designed as a single-room or cabin heater. These stoves represent a new direction for the company, traditionally known for whole home heaters.

Photo: Contributed The Boxer 24 Wood Stove

“This is a big deal for us, because Blaze Kings tend to be on the more expensive side since we have the best performing wood stoves on the planet,” Blaze King president Alan Murphy says. “Everyone is able to get good value, especially the consumer gets great value for our products because they perform so well.

“This E16 is the first time there will be a more cost-effective product coming from Blaze King, which will open a huge new market for us.”

The stoves are equipped with built-in thermostats and a unique air management system that ensures efficient, long-lasting heat. Forty hours of heating can be achieved, without reloading, from its largest model, the King KE40.

Blaze King’s technological advantage also extends to environmental impact. Its stoves use catalytic converters to transform wood smoke into heat, significantly lowering emissions and flue temperatures compared to traditional wood stoves. This method boasts some of the lowest emissions on the planet, with one of its models emitting just 0.55 grams per hour—far below the levels of older stoves and open fireplaces.

“That’s where we get our efficiency,” Murphy says. “That’s where we excel in keeping the heat in the home and not allowing it to escape up into the environment.”

Blaze King has renovated its manufacturing space at 1290 Commercial Way, including a new roof, heating system, overhead doors, ramps and loading docks. On the machinery side, it installed a new painting process, press brakes and this year will upgrade its welding system.

“The new investment in the building and machinery was all targeted at allowing us to increase productivity significantly,” Murphy says.

Blaze King stoves are gaining more attention from rural and suburban homeowners, where the unpredictability of power outages makes reliable heating essential. In these communities, many residents are choosing wood stoves as their primary source of warmth, often preferring them over traditional furnaces or gas supplies.

“Heating with wood is very cost effective and reliable, you are in control,” Murphy says. “A wood stove can keep you safe and warm when you need it most. The F31 Wood Fireplace is scheduled to go into production this summer, while the E16 will be available for sale in the fall, if all goes according to plan.”

More information about Blaze King and its stellar product line can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed The Princess 32 Wood Stove

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.