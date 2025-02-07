Kids 12 and under ski free at Revelstoke Mountain Resort starting mid-March

Photo: Contributed

Spring break is coming up soon, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort is offering a promotion that families will not want to miss.

That is because kids 12 and under can ski free between March 15, when spring break begins, and April 21. They do need to be accompanied by an adult who is hitting the slopes with them.

In addition to the Kids Ski Free promotion, Revelstoke is also offering spring break camps and ski programs for children between the ages of six and 12. They will be conducted by experienced instructors and are designed specifically to enhance skiing and snowboarding skills through a mix of coaching, skill building and mountain exploration.

Even if you don’t have kids, the enhancements made at Revelstoke Mountain Resort will make a trip there this spring one you will never forget.

Revelstoke is renowned for its outstanding powder and offers varied terrain that caters to all skill levels. The resort promises a memorable experience for young skiers, whether they’re beginners on the Cupcake Carpet or advancing to the Stellar Chair, or even taking on the Stoke Chair to experience the biggest vertical at any North American ski resort.

Over the last five years, Revelstoke has focused on enhancing its facilities to create an inclusive environment for all skiers and snowboarders. This includes upgrades to lifts, expansion of terrain and improved infrastructure. Key developments include the Stellar Zone at the top of the gondola, which has become a central learning area featuring the new Cupcake Carpet surface lift near the Mountain Sports School. Its high elevation ensures a longer operating season, independent of snowmaking, and establishes a centralized meeting point for visitors.

The Stellar Chair offers access to six green and blue runs, and links to the Ripper Chair, providing a smooth transition for those progressing in their skills.

The Stoke Chair, meanwhile, offers a challenging yet rewarding experience with its access to steep groomers, four alpine bowls and scenic views, highlighted by a 15.2 km descent called The Last Spike. The cruisy descent is perfect for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, making it a highlight for visitors looking to experience the full vertical of the resort.

The Kids Ski Free program applies when kids are accompanied by adults who possess Ikon, Mountain Collective or Grouse Y2Play passes, as well as those who have Sunshine Super, Vertical or Local cards. Adult tickets purchased online or at the window also activate the Kids Ski Free program.

More information about Revelstoke Mountain Resort can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.