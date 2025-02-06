Rent at Park Plaza: The final chapter in Kelowna’s Central Green community, now with unbeatable incentives

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Central Green master-planned community is about to reach its highly anticipated completion with Park Plaza, located at 1710 Richter St.

The final building in this visionary project by Stober Group is now accepting rental applications, with move-ins starting April 2025. The display home is now open for viewing by appointment, offering prospective residents the opportunity to experience Park Plaza firsthand.

Exclusive New Year’s offer: Unmatched savings on your new home

The first 15 leases at Park Plaza will receive exceptional incentives designed to make moving in easier than ever:

• 3 months free rent – Enjoy significant savings as you settle into your new home.

• 6 months free parking – Say goodbye to parking fees for half a year.

• 6 months free gym membership – Kickstart your fitness goals on Stober Group.

This offer is exclusive to new renters in the Central Green community and won’t last long. With valuable incentives and a prime location, Park Plaza presents an excellent opportunity for those looking for a new place to call home.

As the final piece of the Central Green community, Park Plaza offers residents modern urban living in an enviable location just steps from Rowcliffe Park. This milestone marks the culmination of years of planning and development, transforming the area into a dynamic, connected neighbourhood where residents can truly feel at home.

Stober Group CEO Lisa Lock says: “Park Plaza is the final piece of our vision for Central Green—a community that brings together the best of urban living with the warmth and inclusivity of a neighbourhood. It’s a place where people can connect, grow, and truly feel at home.”

Prime location with unmatched connectivity

Park Plaza is strategically positioned to provide residents with unparalleled access to Kelowna’s downtown. The brand new pedestrian overpass ensures a direct connection to the downtown UBCO campus and the city’s bustling core. From dining and entertainment to shopping and education, Kelowna’s most sought-after amenities are just a short walk away.

Thoughtful amenities for modern living

Residents at Park Plaza will enjoy a carefully curated range of amenities designed to enhance their everyday lives. These include access to a social lounge with a kitchen and a fully equipped gym—both located in the neighbouring Park Central building, part of the Central Green master-planned community. The gym is accessible through the purchase of a nominally priced membership, supporting active lifestyles. Meanwhile, secure bike storage and an under-building car park at Park Plaza offer both convenience and peace of mind. Park Plaza will also include an on-site building manager and a dedicated tenant service team, ensuring a worry-free rental experience. Additionally, an indoor pet washing station will make it easier than ever for residents with pets to care for their four-legged companions.

Rental options for every budget

Park Plaza offers a variety of rental options to meet the needs of diverse lifestyles and budgets. Monthly rents start at $1,325 for micro suites, $1,425 for studios, $1,750 for one-bedroom homes, $1,850 for one-bedroom plus den, and $2,175 for two-bedroom apartments. With its thoughtfully designed spaces, Park Plaza provides modern, comfortable homes for individuals, couples and families alike.

Display home open by appointment

With Park Plaza, the vision of Central Green comes full circle, offering residents the opportunity to be part of a vibrant, connected community in the heart of Kelowna. Those interested in renting at Park Plaza are encouraged to book an appointment to view the display home and experience everything this community has to offer. Appointments can be scheduled directly on the website at rentparkplaza.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.