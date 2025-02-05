Two Kings Tribute Live in Concert will benefit Penticton's firefighter charity

Photo: Contributed

If you don’t get your tickets for the second annual Two Kings Tribute Live in Concert, you will be All Shook Up.

The first tribute to the King, Elvis Presley, helped feed children in schools throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna.

This year’s event, which promises to be bigger and better than the first, will make life a little easier for young and old alike in Penticton.

The second annual Two Kings Tribute Live in Concert, which includes a premium buffet dinner, will be held on Sunday, June 29, at Penticton Lakeside Resort. So Don’t Be Cruel and get your tickets now to what promises to be an extraordinary event.

This year’s show will feature the electrifying Jay Dupuis, an acclaimed Elvis tribute artist from the U.S., and West Kelowna’s own Darryl John Dudek—aka DJ Dodge—who is not only the co-headliner but is also the producer.

There was no Return to Sender last year. The money raised at the high-energy, Vegas-style show in West Kelowna was forwarded to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society, whose Healthy Snack program helped fund meals at seven Central Okanagan elementary schools.

There promises be a Little Less Conversation and plenty of rock ’n’ roll at this year’s extravaganza, too. That means Dudek is shooting to raise tons of cash for the Penticton Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Society, which supports groups and initiatives like the Starfish Pack school snack program, Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society, Foundary Penticton, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Spirit North, which focuses on the power of sport and play for Indigenous youth.

“We’re aiming higher than last year’s $3,500 donation,” Dudek says. “We have a beautiful, luxurious venue, and were shocked it wasn’t booked when we inquired about availability. The Penticton Lakeside Resort’s chef, Adam O’Brien, and his culinary team are preparing an exquisite dinner buffet unlike any show or festival has ever done in Penticton.

“We’re very focused on providing everything our guests demand and exceeding expectations.”

The doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner from O’Brien and his talented team at 6 o’clock. You will start dancing in your Blue Suede Shoes when the show begins at 7:30.

Dupuis won the 2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest, which was sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises, in Memphis, while Dudek, as DJ Dodge, was the non-professional grand champion at the 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival. You Can’t Help Falling in Love with these two performers, who deliver the look, voice, mannerisms, movement and energy that the King brought to the stage. They will also look the part, thanks to the iconic black leather and stunning jumpsuits.

Discounted hotel room rates are available at Penticton Lakeside Resort for concert-goers.

Dudek came up with the idea for a fundraising concert following the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023. He was forced from his home, which was spared by the flames, and when he reached out to thank the firefighters he learned about their charity and wanted to give back.

"We’re so grateful for all the hard work the fire departments do and wanted to give back the best we could," Dudek says. "So come out and join us. We’re going to give you everything we’ve got."

Celebrate the King of Rock and Roll and support local heroes at the same time. Get your tickets here for Two Kings Tribute Live in Concert.

Don’t let it get to the point where It’s Now or Never.

