Two-day Salute to Conservation event supports wild sheep in B.C.

Photo: Jeff Jackson

Join the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia at Canada’s largest one-stop shop for mountain hunting later this month in Penticton.

The society will hold its Salute to Conservation and annual general meeting on Feb. 20-22 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Included this year will be a mountain hunting expo with more than 70 exhibitors on hand, as well as its Sheep Hunting “university,” banquets on the Friday and Saturday nights with live and silent auctions, a whiskey tasting, Ruck in the Park—a hiking challenge in Okanagan Mountain Park with proceeds directed to Bighorn Sheep recovery—and a number of other events during the two-days.

The expo will feature representatives from outdoor equipment companies across North America and give attendees the opportunity to look at equipment that may not be readily available in Canada, such as boots and mountain equipment said Wild Sheep Society CEO Kyle Stelter.

The university will feature speakers, including John Barklow (Sitka Gear), TJ Schwanky (Outdoor Quest TV), Adam Foss, Dylan Eyers (Eat Wild), Jay Nichol (Mindful Hunter), Daryll Hosker, Ray Wiens and more.

The Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia is a non-profit registered society dedicated to the protection and enhancement of wild sheep and wild sheep habitat throughout British Columbia.

Formed in 1992 by a group of dedicated sportsmen and women who recognized the challenges wild sheep face and decided to take action. The society now has nearly 2,000 members.

Through its collective efforts, the WSSBC funds wild sheep science and research projects, habitat enhancement and protection projects, and transplantation of sheep into unoccupied or historically occupied areas.

During its annual fundraiser and convention, it engages its membership and the public with updates on the status of wild sheep populations throughout the province, the latest on its projects and research, awareness of wild sheep health and disease issues and other educational events related to wild sheep and sheep hunting.

“B.C. is very fortunate to be home to the largest and most diverse populations of wild sheep of any of the provinces, states or territories in North America,” says the society’s website.

“From the dry desert-like climate of the southern Interior to the glacial northernmost corner along the Yukon border, you can find four sub-species of sheep spread across this beautiful province. They have adapted to, and thrive in, some of the harshest environments and continue to be an iconic symbol of our B.C. wilderness.”

Proceeds from this year's Salute to Conservation will go, in part, to a project to protect California Big Horn Sheep in the south Okanagan, a project in partnership with the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

Day passes are available for the expo. For more information about the event and to register, go to wildsheepsociety.com/salute2conservation.

For registration assistance contact Rebecca Peters at wildsheepsocietyofbc@gmail.com or telephone at 778 886-3097.

