Seoulful Convenience introducing Han River-style automatic ramen cooker

Eating ramen along the Han River in Seoul has emerged as a popular pastime.

It is officially something for both locals and tourists to do in the Korean city, due to its simplicity and cultural significance.

Kelowna does not have the Han River, but you can still enjoy the Korean tradition in the Okanagan city thanks to Seoulful Convenience. The downtown Kelowna business in February will introduce a Han River-style automatic ramen cooker, like the ones that line the Han River. This new feature allows customers to enjoy freshly cooked ramen, enhancing the taste and quality akin to those enjoyed by locals and tourists in Korea.

Han River ramen has gained international fame, as it is frequently featured in Korean dramas and movies, symbolizing a unique aspect of Korean food culture. This fame has spurred a global interest in sampling the iconic dish in its authentic form. Seoulful Convenience, which bills itself as B.C.’s only authentic Korean convenience store, aims to offer this experience by providing a custom ramen station where customers can personalize their dishes with various toppings like eggs, cheese, onions, rice cakes and dumplings.

The installation of the automatic ramen cooker is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8. To mark the occasion, Seoulful Convenience will be waiving its usual $1 ramen station fee until Thursday, Feb. 20.

The store currently boasts more than 40 varieties of Korean ramen, along with a wide range of snacks and beverages. With the new automatic ramen cooker, Seoulful Convenience invites locals to enjoy the magic of Han River ramen and the rich flavours of Korea right in downtown Kelowna.

Ramen is considered comfort food in Korea, and the same could be said for Kelowna, too, thanks to it being a hot, steamy broth. It not only provides nourishment, but a sense of warmth as well during the chilly winter months.

Seoulful Convenience is located at 1619 Ellis St., between Leon and Lawrence avenues. Learn more about the business on its website here.

