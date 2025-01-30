Table Nineteen at Okanagan Golf Club offers creative and unique menu

Photo: Contributed

The chef at one of Kelowna’s newest restaurants has been busy creating some delectable dishes that are waiting to be devoured.

Prasad Chavan is in charge of the menu at Table Nineteen, which is located in the clubhouse at Okanagan Golf Club, and his creations are vast and delicious.

The best part? Table Nineteen is open to the public. You do not have to be a member of the golf club to enjoy all the delicacies that are being offered—not to mention the large selection of B.C. wines.

“It’s about the food and it’s about the vibe of the restaurant, but the food always comes first,” Table Nineteen food and beverage manager Julie Johnston says. “Prasad works really hard on our menu, and we like to keep things fresh and creative, so we do a lot of featured specials every week just to mix things up.”

Photo: Contributed

The list of specials coming up over the next two months is a long one, from daily features such as Happy Hour, Taco Tuesdays, and Wine and Pasta Wednesdays. For those looking for something unique, the Valentine’s Day menu promises three courses of chef-curated delights, not found on the regular menu.

Table Nineteen is also participating in the Taste Around dinner program, the annual event where Central Okanagan restaurants offer set-price menus between $25 and $65. It runs until Feb. 9.

“Rather than just having a static menu, which we do have—our a la carte menu—we do things like our Friday night theme menus,” Johnston says. “It’s a three-course menu with a different culinary theme each week. We’ve done France, Italy, Spain, a seafood night, British, Mexican, Indian, and we have a selection of some of our top sellers from those theme nights that we decided to put onto our new menu for Taste Around.”

With a newly constructed bar, lounge area and a dining room featuring a large fireplace and retractable wall, Table Nineteen creates an inviting atmosphere. The vibe is warm, and the food is fantastic.

“It’s not a clubhouse," Johnston says. "It’s a second home."

This winter also marks the first time the restaurant is open during the colder months. That creates a picturesque dining experience, as the restaurant overlooks the practice facility and the 18th hole on the Bear Course.

Table Nineteen's winter and spring hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More information about Table Nineteen can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.