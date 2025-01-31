New homes offer incredible value

Photo: Contributed The kitchen in one of the units at Ascent by Highstreet at 101-1055 Frost Road in Kelowna.

If you’re dreaming of living in a vibrant, connected, safe neighbourhood in Kelowna-at a shockingly low price-Ascent by Highstreet is your answer.

Across from Mission Village at the Ponds, this is the Upper Mission’s first condo community, offering a price point that makes home ownership within reach.

Come see for yourself, the Presentation Centre is now open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment. There’s no better time to explore the showhomes and discover your new home.

Photo: Contributed The presentation centre for Ascent by Highstreet, located at at 101-1057 Frost Road, inside the Alpha building.

The first building, Alpha, is selling fast, with several more homes recently sold. Only two studios remain, starting at $284,900—an ideal entry point into the market. Remaining one-bedroom condos, approximately 659-square-feet, are priced starting at $389,900. There are even a couple of two-bedroom condos remaining priced below $500,000.

For those looking to rightsize from a smaller condo or a larger home, the three-bedroom condos and rowhomes offer the perfect combination of style and space. Three-bedroom homes start at $674,900, with some ranging in size up to over 1,700 square feet.

These homes are brand new, which come with a lot of benefits. In addition to the obvious, that you’ll be the first person to live in your new home, you get the privilege of enjoying Highstreet’s industry-leading Double Warranty. Plus, your home is carbon-free and can qualify under RBC’s Green Home 35-year Mortgage program.

Some homes offer an additional GST rebate, too. We can give you all the details when you visit. It’s all a part of Highstreet’s “Feel Good. Live Right” philosophy that is built into every home and building.

“Feel Good. Live Right” extends to your new lifestyle, too. With new residents moving in every week, a sense of community is already forming. Residents are enjoying the gym and the community building, fostering a sense of connection and belonging.

Across the street, Mission Village at the Ponds is also growing. Enjoy the easy-access to Save-On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, a yoga studio, Bosley’s, Dollarama, Scotiabank, a liquor store, TD bank and a dental clinic. Perhaps the best secret was finally revealed. It was announced this week Starbucks is also moving in. Pop by for a visit and you’ll see, it’s clear this is a neighbourhood where you’ll thrive.

With brand new homes at an unbeatable value in one of Kelowna’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on. Come by and check it out.

The Presentation Centre is located at 101-1057 Frost Road, inside Alpha, the first building. It is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. pm or by appointment by calling 778-200-5576. For more information or to register visit AscentKelowna.ca.

Photo: Contributed The gym in the community building at Ascent by Highstreet.

