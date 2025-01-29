Millennial Developments is Kelowna’s most nominated developer of 2025

Photo: Contributed

Millennial Developments has firmly established itself as a leader in British Columbia’s real estate industry, earning an impressive eight nominations at the prestigious Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) Awards for Housing Excellence.

With a commitment to creating modern, high-quality homes for first-time buyers and young families, the Kelowna-based company has become a standout name in both regional and provincial development circles.

Photo: Contributed

Founded in 2016, Millennial Developments has built its reputation on a forward-thinking approach to real estate development, emphasizing affordability, quality, and long-term durability. The company combines cost-effective construction techniques with exceptional building materials to create residential projects that enhance local communities and instill pride of ownership among British Columbians.

At the Okanagan CHBA Awards, Millennial Developments received nominations in three categories, including Excellence in Outdoor Living Space and Excellence in Mixed-Use Multi-Family Development for their sold-out Five Crossings community. They were also recognized for Excellence in Residential Building Design for Revo Kelowna, an innovative project currently under construction and available for purchase.

On the provincial stage, Millennial Developments continued to lead, receiving five nominations for their standout projects—Best Multi-Family Low Rise and Best Residential Community of the Year for Five Crossings, and Best Project Identity, Best Sales Centre, and Best Project Website for Revo Kelowna.

“We’re honoured to be recognized by the CHBA for our work in creating high-quality, amenity-rich, and technology-enhanced affordable housing,” says Ryan Tamblyn, CEO of Millennial Developments. “The breadth of our nominations across these categories reflects the dedication and talent of our entire team. Our mission has always been to empower first-time homebuyers and families, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see this acknowledged on both regional and provincial levels.”

Tamblyn also credited the company’s success to key local collaborators. “We would like to thank Lime Architecture and Ace Project Marketing Group for their expertise in helping bring these projects to life. As we move into award season, we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Revo Kelowna, one of the region’s most exciting developments, is now selling its final homes, with prices starting at $289,900. Visitors are invited to tour the award-nominated Sales Centre by booking an appointment through the project’s website.

Millennial Developments has redefined what it means to deliver affordable, innovative housing in British Columbia, proving that a strong vision, dedicated partnerships, and exceptional craftsmanship can lead to industry-wide acclaim.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.