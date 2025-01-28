TJ & STEPH Real Estate Group rated best in Kelowna for fifth straight year

Photo: TJ & STEPH

Whether the Kelowna housing market is hotter than a firecracker or cooler than a January morning, one thing is for certain.

TJ & STEPH Real Estate Group dominates.

TJ Dumonceaux landed in the top spot when Rate-My-Agent.com listed its most acclaimed Kelowna Realtors for 2024. It was the second straight year he grabbed the top individual spot, and that followed three consecutive years of his partner, Stephanie Ostash, reigning supreme.

If that honour wasn’t good enough, TJ & STEPH Real Estate Group was also recognized as 2024’s top team for Royal LePage Kelowna, which is the largest real estate firm in the Okanagan.

The dominance from TJ & STEPH Real Estate Group, which also consists of Maggie Demers, Sydney Hansel and Cassandra Goodis, has not waned despite transformative changes to the Kelowna real estate landscape over the last two years.

“A challenging market like the one we're currently in has really allowed us to highlight what sets our group apart from the rest,” Dumonceaux says. “The cream rises to the top when you actually have to get back to old school real estate. You’re not just putting a sign on the lawn and waiting for things to happen. You have to have systems, processes and strategies in place versus just ‘set it and forget it.’ Us being such a small team still being able to produce volume, in my eyes, is a huge testament to our group and the commitment and buy in we all have to every single of one of our clients and their journey.

“We’re able to create massive results because we’re very systematic, we’re process oriented, we’re all plugged in, meeting every day at 10 a.m. as a group, and all have our finger on the pulse with what's going on with every client so we can easily be proactive and mitigate anything slipping through the cracks."

The RateMyAgent.com award means so much to Dumonceaux, because it is based on real experiences from his clients. The fact so many of his buyers and sellers take the time to write a heartfelt review indicates just how much of an impact the team can make on their lives.

“It’s a great award to celebrate because we're most proud of what our clients have to say about working with us. Exceeding their expectations is what really lights us up," he says.

Rate-My-Agent.com features a triple verification process to ensure all reviews are genuine, and agents cannot pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden.

“We had 100% trust and confidence in TJ and his team,” client Janice Stefan wrote about Dumonceaux. “They walked us through every aspect of the purchase in a timely and professional manner. We knew they were working hard for us and we never doubted their commitment and ability. We would highly recommend TJ and his team without question.”

Dumonceaux put two other significant feathers in his cap in 2024, including ranking in the top 1% of all Royal LePage agents across Canada and being in the company’s top 35 agents in the nation under the age of 35 for the fourth straight year.

"Although the accolades tend to fall on my shoulders, any one of our clients would be quick to point out that Maggie, Sydney and Cassandra are just as responsible, if not more, for any success or recognition the team receives," he says. "Maggie specifically has made massive waves this past year as one of the top Realtors in the city during a market that have been challenging for most."

After two years of lower sales volumes, the Kelowna real estate market is forecasted to heat up again in 2025. It is not there yet, but Dumonceaux and the TJ & STEPH team will be ready.

“It’s a good time to be a buyer,” he says. “You just have to be more strategic and align yourself with a team that can help spot opportunity and that truly understands the market. As a seller, right now the truth is you can't afford to cut corners. You've got to take the extra steps to prepare your house properly and be clear on what you can do to differentiate your product and make it stand out from the rest."

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.