Dynamic After School Care takes child development to new levels

The new owner of a Kelowna after-school daycare could not have purchased a more aptly named business.

That’s because Tim Ji is all about making sure the children at Dynamic After School Care are exactly that—dynamic. He earned a master’s degree in England and finished his early childhood education certificate from UBC, and he emphasizes a holistic approach to child development.

“Our daycare program is distinguished by its comprehensive focus on nurturing the whole child—academically, emotionally and physically," he says.

Ji, who has been working in early childhood education for more than a decade, stresses the importance of fostering emotional and physical growth, ensuring Dynamic children are well-rounded in every aspect of their development. Dynamic is for children between the ages five and 12, and they are picked up after school in the company’s vans and taken to the company’s home at 1880 Baron Rd. They can stay at Dynamic as late as 6 p.m. for parents who need to spend a little extra time at the office.

Dynamic also runs a daycare for children between 30 months and five years old at the Baron Road location, and it features convenient hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, those who attend the daycare receive priority access for the after-school program, ensuring holistic development all the way up to the end of Grade 6.

Both the daycare and after-school programs focus on play-based activities, engagement with various materials, positive guidance, and experienced and loving teachers. Beyond his role as an owner, Ji is profoundly involved in the day-to-day activities at the daycare.

“Whether it’s covering for a teacher or engaging directly with the children, I cherish every moment spent with them,” says the proud father of a son and daughter.

His passion for early childhood education is evident in his hands-on approach and dedication to fostering a welcoming and stimulating environment for children.

There are a handful of spots available in the after-school care program, which is available for students who attend Chute Lake, Anne McClymont, Dorethea Walker, Casorso and A.S. Matheson. Dynamic also serves several Rutland elementraies, including Black Mountain, South Rutland, Belgo, Quigley and Spring Valley.

To sign up for Dynamic After School Care or to learn more, visit its website here.

