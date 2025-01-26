This winter, create your #MissionHillMoment

Photo: Contributed

Winter at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery is a season of warmth, indulgence and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re looking to cozy up by the fire, enjoy a refined afternoon or celebrate love in a breathtaking setting, Mission Hill offers the perfect escape. Discover our curated winter experiences and make the most of the season with those who matter most.

Fireside fondue at Mission Hill: A cozy culinary experience

Savour an intimate fireside experience in the Private Salon at Mission Hill. Begin with a welcome glass of wine, followed by an indulgent, wine-paired fondue experience with artisanal cheeses and decadent chocolates fireside.

Inquire here for Fireside Fondue.

Afternoon tea at Mission Hill: A refined experience

Indulge in the elegance of afternoon tea at Mission Hill, featuring a selection of finely brewed teas, paired with freshly baked scones, delicate finger sandwiches and exquisite pastries, all expertly crafted by our culinary team.

Discover what else is included and inquire about your escape into tranquility here.

A Valentine’s weekend to remember at Mission Hill Winery

Valentine’s Day is more than just a holiday—it’s a celebration of love, connection and the moments that matter most. This year, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery invites you to elevate your celebration and escape into the romance of the Okanagan Valley. Perched above vineyards and overlooking the waters of Okanagan Lake, the estate offers a setting as breathtaking as the love you’re celebrating.

With its timeless architecture, award-winning wines and a commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences, Mission Hill is the perfect backdrop for a Valentine’s Day you’ll cherish forever. Whether you’re dreaming of a romantic dinner, an interactive culinary adventure or an exclusive private escape, Mission Hill has curated three experiences to make your weekend special.

Photo: Contributed

A Four-Course Culinary Love Story:

Step into the heart of romance with a four-course dinner in the Visitor’s Hall. Each course is a masterpiece crafted from the finest ingredients, elevating a classic foundation by adding a special ingredient. Try ravioli with truffle brodo perfectly paired with Mission Hill’s signature wines during this dinner.

An Interactive Valentine’s Culinary Class:

Enjoy a four-course wine-paired dinner in Mission Hill’s Culinary Theatre. Watch chefs in real time as they craft and demonstrate each dish you’ll soon enjoy. Paired with exquisite wines, this indulgent evening promises delicious discoveries.

Photo: Contributed

An Intimate Five-Course Private Escape:

For those seeking the pinnacle of romance, Mission Hill’s private five-course dinner offers an exclusive opportunity to create a memory that’s truly your own. With a bespoke menu and a secluded setting, this experience is designed for those who want to savour every moment together.

This Valentine’s Day, let the beauty of the Okanagan, the artistry of fine wine and food, and the magic of togetherness make your celebration truly extraordinary. Reserve your experience today.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.