LMS Entertainment brings spectacular shows to Okanagan ... and beyond

Photo: Contributed Andrew Johns, as Elton John, and Mike Schell, far right, with the Yellow Brick Road Experience gang.

You can bet Mike Schell will follow the Yellow Brick Road as far as it will take him.

The Kelowna musician, who owns LMS Entertainment with wife Lisa, is once again bringing the Yellow Brick Road Experience to the Okanagan this spring, but it won’t stop there. The Elton John tribute show, which he created three years ago with the show’s star, Andrew Johns, is now booking shows around the world.

The show features professional Okanagan musicians who know how to bring the nostalgic sound of Elton John to the masses.

“They are world-class entertainers that are all Okanagan residents and leaders in our community,” says Schell, who is an accomplished trumpet player himself who toots his own horn in several of the shows he promotes.

Photo: Limelight Photos Mike Schell

The Yellow Brick Road Experience will be performed in four Okanagan communities over a three-week span this spring. The first will be held on Sunday, May 4, at Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by a stop in Kamloops at Sagebrush Theatre on Thursday, May 8. The tour continues on Friday, May 16, in Oliver at Venables Theatre and then concludes on Saturday, May 24, at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Adding to the nostalgia will be two powerhouse background female singers and a stunning horn section, and the 50-piece Naramata Community Choir will pack even more punch to the Oliver, Kelowna and Vernon shows.

The entertainment will not stop with the Yellow Brick Road Experience. First up is Corazón: The True Selena Experience on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Kelowna Community Theatre. Interestingly, that date is the 30th anniversary of Selena’s last televised concert. The famous Tejano singer performed at the Astrodome in Houston on Feb. 26, 1995, and she was murdered a month later.

“We’re basically recreating the last concert,” says Schell, who will be playing the trumpet during three shows in Saskatoon in early February.

After that, LMS Entertainment will bring the Rolling Stones tribute show LIPS to Kelowna Community Theatre on Wednesday, March 19. The group is led by Brian Dean, who bears a striking resemblance to Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

LMS Entertainment’s subsidiary, LMS Records, is also working with talented local reggae singer Gold Mynd, who will release a new single called Smile Kelowna on Wednesday (Jan. 29).

“I see that being the song of the summer for Kelowna,” Schell says, adding the song has been endorsed by Tourism Kelowna.

Local music enthusiasts can also look forward to an array of events, including Nouveau Funk’s Mardi Gras show in Vernon on March 1 and a jazz orchestra performance on May 1 at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. Schell’s deep commitment to local talent continues with the Cadillac Kings and Queens Show Band, his corporate band Rock Steady, his role as a Juno Awards judge for the last two years, and his 21-year involvement with the Penticton Elvis Festival, including the last three as president.

More information about LMS Entertainment and LMS Records can be found on its website here.

