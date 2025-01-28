Sip with your sweetheart returns to the Westside Wine Trail

Photo: Contributed

The Westside Wine Trail is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Valentine's-themed celebration, Sip With Your Sweetheart, Feb. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

This romantic event invites couples, friends and families to embark on a self-guided journey through 10 participating wineries, each offering unique tastings of two wines and a paired bite designed to ignite the senses.

"Sip With Your Sweetheart is a fan favourite event for both locals and visitors,” says Alex Loraas, coordinator for the Westside Wine Trail. “It’s a great opportunity to visit West Kelowna’s wineries in the quiet off-season, try new wineries for the first time or grab a local bottle for Valentine’s and the Family Day weekend.”

Experience the magic of the Westside Wine Trail as you indulge in West Kelowna wines, expertly matched with savoury bites, sweet treats or decadent chocolates. The trail is full of stunning scenery, with rolling vineyards, snow-capped mountains and panoramic views of Okanagan Lake.

The 10 wineries are participating are:

• Mission Hill Family Estate Winery—Enjoy a sample of Mission Hill's 2023 Reserve Rosé and 2021 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon paired with a Chocolate Truffle.

• Volcanic Hills Winery—Sip on a romantic pairing of Lapilli and Late Harvest Zweigelt with a Strawberry Rhubarb Chocolate Truffle from Karat Chocolates.

• Ciao Bella—Italian wines without the plane ticket. Enjoy Ciao Bella's Pinot Nero and Pinot Grigio paired with chocolates. Warm up with a mug of delicious mulled wine.

• Niche Wine Co.—Small batch wines at their finest. Enjoy Niche's Small Batch Red and Dark Horse Red alongside a sweet treat from Two Donkey’s Bakery here in West Kelowna.

• Kalala Organic Estate Winery—Paired with a samosa, enjoy Kalala's 2023 Dostana Riesling and 2021 Harmony Red.

• Little Straw Vineyards—Taste Little Straw's iconic Tapestry and Marechal Foch alongside a Savory Quiche.

• Beaumont Family Estate Winery—A delectable chocolate strawberry profiterole paired withPinot Noir and a French kiss cocktail featuring our White Pinot Noir are sure to get you in the Valentine's spirit.

• Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery—Enjoy a vertical of our Modest Wines "By Jove" Sangiovese - 2019, 2020, 2021 vintages alongside a savoury concoction involving it house-made Modest spreads.

• Quails' Gate: Savour the 2023 Rosé and 2022 Old Vines Foch, perfectly paired with a decadent salted chocolate brownie.

• The Gallery: Pairing the Under the Chandelier Pinot Gris Blend and Between Friends Riesling with a sweetheart treat.

Tickets for Sip With Your Sweetheart are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. To purchase $15 tickets and for a complete list of participating wineries, are available here.

View the interactive map here.

For those from out of town, or locals planning to make it a staycation, check out the Westside Wine Trails accommodation partners here.

• Winter offers at The Cove Lakeside Resort: Rates from $175.20

• Sweetheart Special at A View to Remember B&B: $159 per night when you stay two nights or $169 for a one night stay. Includes a special Valentine's chocolate treat.

The Westside Wine Trail is a group of wineries in West Kelowna that are part of the West Kelowna Vintners Association.

Featuring a diverse range of wineries, from boutique estates to organic farms and architectural marvels, the Westside Wine Trail offers a unique and unforgettable wine-tasting experience for all tastes and preferences.

