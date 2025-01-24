New partners at FH&P Lawyers bring impressive legal expertise

Photo: Contributed Meet the newest partners at FH&P Lawyers LLP: Tanvir Gill, left, and Erin Cram.

FH&P Lawyers LLP is proud to announce the appointment of Erin Cram and Tanvir Gill as the firm’s newest partners. With their impressive legal expertise and commitment to client success, both Cram and Gill have demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective practice areas and are poised to continue contributing to the firm’s legacy of excellence.

“Becoming partner is a recognition by the firm that you’ve reached a milestone point in your career; above the quality of your work and your practice, you are respected by your peers, clients and the community,” says Dylan Switzer, managing partner at FH&P Lawyers. “Erin and Tanvir bring a level of professionalism, expertise and dedication to this leadership group that raises our performance.

“Those who typically want to be partners want to have a say in the business. As an owner, you have an equal voice in the direction of the firm—how we serve our clients and how we show up in the community.”

Meet the new partners

Cram is a highly respected lawyer specializing in family law. She joined FH&P Lawyers in 2013 as an associate and has built her practice through her in-depth understanding of the legal landscape. Cram is a valued member and leader of the family law team at FH&P, often recognized for not only her strategic thinking, but her compassion.

When asked why she wanted to become a partner at FH&P, Cram says: “It’s an opportunity to be involved in the business but also I think a further opportunity in terms of community involvement.”

Gill joined FH&P as an associate in 2020, providing solid legal and strategic advice related to general solicitation, including business law, commercial and residential real estate, and estate planning. Gill’s ability to deliver practical solutions to complex problems has made her a go-to advisor for clients.

“I saw value in joining the partnership of FH&P Lawyers because of the way the business is run—and that they were open to new considerations and including a younger voice,” Gill says.

Gill leads the firm’s participation in the Uptown Rutland Business Association but is likely most recognized as one of the hosts of Law Talk—FH&P Lawyers' monthly podcast that covers everything law. Gill is especially proud of her connection to the Punjabi community, servicing clients across the Central and South Okanagan.

The partner role

Becoming partner is a culmination of people’s legal careers—starting from undergraduate degree, law school and articleship, then through the associate rank. Partners have the opportunity to shape the firm’s future in conjunction with mentoring the next generation of legal talent—it means stepping into a role that challenges someone to lead, innovate and create lasting impact.

FH&P Lawyers has long been committed to fostering a collaborative, client-focused environment, and the firm’s leadership believes the addition of Cram and Gill to the partnership will further strengthen its ability to provide top-tier legal services and contribute to a growing and healthy community.

FH&P Lawyers LLP has been serving clients across the Okanagan for more than 100 years with offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton. The team of more than 30 lawyers provide legal services and expertise in almost 40 practice areas.

