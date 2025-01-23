Fundraising effort to expand Penticton oncology unit closing in on $10M target

Contributed

Ian Lindsay has two strong emotions now that South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has reached the $9 million mark of its fundraising effort.

The goal is $10 million to expand and generally improve the oncology department at Penticton Regional Hospital, which would allow more South Okanagan residents to remain in the region for treatment.

“The emotion is celebration, but also nervousness,” says Lindsay, who serves as SOSMF’s chief executive officer. “How do you get that last million?”

This upgrade will not only double the size of the existing cancer care facility but also significantly improve the quality of treatment and comfort for patients across the region. The new unit will boast 11 treatment bays, up from seven, and include enhanced facilities like eight bathrooms designed to provide privacy and comfort for patients and their families.

It will also feature state-of-the-art equipment, increased infection prevention measures, and expanded mental health support, including dedicated spaces for social workers and caregiver involvement during patient appointments. The expansion also allows for doubling the nursing staff from three to seven funded positions, ensuring more personalized care and reduced wait times.

The space is scheduled to open this summer, and the foundation needs to figure out how to collect that final $1 million to ensure all the bills are paid.

“I don’t think there’s one simple solution to answer that, but we’ve continued to get a lot of donations from the community, and now we’re really trying to focus on the corporate community to get us to that last million—with the continued support from individuals throughout the community,” Lindsay says.

The South Okanagan has been behind the multi-year campaign from the get-go, and recent fundraisers like the Winter Wonderland Gala and Giving Tuesday raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the project.

“A stronger oncology centre in Penticton is better for Princeton, better for Osoyoos, Oliver, and I’d even say better for Kelowna,” Lindsay says. “It keeps more people at home than using their hospital.

“Cancer touches so many people, but I think the impact that has been different is you hear the stories of people who have gone to Kelowna, and they’re going daily or weekly. I can’t imagine that.

“It’s always gratifying to see our hospitals become better and stronger. We did a tour of the centre, and it’s half done, and one woman on the tour was crying. She is just so excited for it.”

To donate to the life-changing campaign, visit the SOSMF website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.