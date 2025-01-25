Ascent by Highstreet: Redefining what it means to live well in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to step into Kelowna’s real estate market, the time is now.

Alpha, the first building at Ascent by Highstreet, continues to offer shockingly low prices that you won’t want to miss. The 2025 real estate market is already buzzing, meaning now is the time to “feel good and live right” in this vibrant community.

“If you’ve ever wondered how to perfectly time real estate, my advice is to check out Ascent right now,” says Darcy Nyrose with Nyrose and Associates RE/MAX Kelowna.

“It’s like someone hit the go-button for the local market. Buyers are back and I’m confident you won’t find anything out there comparable. Our prices, square footage, and location are unbeatable.”

Alpha, the first building, has something for everyone—from first time buyers to those looking to rightsize their living space. While the building is selling fast there are still some exceptional values for savvy purchasers. Plus, condos at Alpha are now move-in ready, meaning you get a brand new condo without waiting around for construction.

Remaining studio condos start at $284,900, making them an affordable entry into the market.

One-bedroom condos, approximately 659-square-feet, are attractively priced with remaining homes starting at $389,900. There are even a couple of two-bedroom condos remaining priced below $500,000.

For those looking to rightsize, whether moving up from a smaller condo or downsize from a larger home, the three-bedroom condos and rowhomes offer the perfect combination of style and space. Three-bedroom homes start at $674,900.

Why choose Ascent? It’s not complicated. The community is built with Highstreet’s “Feel Good. Live Right.” philosophy, providing homeowners with thoughtful designs, energy-efficient features (every home is carbon-free) and lifestyle amenities within easy reach. From generously sized floorplans to unbeatable pricing, Alpha is redefining what it means to live well in Kelowna.

These incredible opportunities won’t last long. With the real estate market heating up, now is the time to make your move. Visit AscentKelowna.ca to register for info and learn more. Call 778-200-5576 to book your viewing.

