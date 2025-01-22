Find your next employees at Start Here Penticton Job Fair in March

Photo: Contributed Tightrope Winery will be back at the 2025 Start Here Penticton Job Fair.

Considering how successful last year’s Start Here Penticton Job Fair was for her business, Andrea Jittler did not hesitate when asked if she would be coming back again in 2025.

Jittler is the tasting room and wine club manager at Penticton’s Tightrope Winery, and last year she found numerous future employees at the South Okanagan’s biggest job fair.

“The success of our experience at the 2024 fair made the decision to return for the 2025 job fair an easy one,” Jittler says. “We saw firsthand how valuable the event is for building a strong, motivated team, and how it offers a direct channel to individuals who are excited to contribute to the growth of the winery.

Photo: Contributed Penticton Home Hardware finds great value in the job fair.

“Encouraged by the quality of applicants we are eager to participate again, confident that it will continue to be an effective recruitment tool for the 2025 season.”

This year’s Start Here Penticton Job Fair will take place on March 19 at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, City of Penticton and WorkBC South Okanagan are the organizations behind the event, which last year attracted more than 900 job seekers.

In other words, if your business need employees, this is the job fair you must attend. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and everyone from high school students to high skilled professionals will come through the doors.

The job fair worked brilliantly for Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre, which employs five to seven students as cashiers, seasonal garden centre workers and yard customer service representatives on a part-time basis. Sometimes they even move up in the organization after they graduate.

“I’ve attended both high school job fairs hosted by the chamber for the past two years and have found at least one successful candidate from each of the high school job fairs I’ve attended,” Penticton Home Hardware general manager Travis Loudon says.

“The job fairs are a great forum for meeting multiple candidates in a short time, and our experience is that student employees have been an important part of our workforce that most often stay with us through graduation and in some cases further their career with us in more technical roles.”

Not only does the Start Here Penticton Job Fair aid in the employee search, but it is also a great way for South Okanagan businesses to showcase what they have to offer to the community. There are still booths available for businesses that want to take part in the job fair.

The job fair is free for job seekers to attend, and registration is encouraged but not required.

More information about the Start Here Penticton Job Fair can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.