Find your new home at Akin Kelowna, where community, convenience and fun come together

Akin, a modern residential rental building located at 815 Leon Ave., offers the perfect blend of urban living and convenience. With units currently available for rent, Akin provides an ideal opportunity to experience downtown Kelowna’s vibrant lifestyle.

Imagine stepping out of your front door to the bustling heart of Kelowna—just moments from Bernard Avenue and Okanagan Lake—and returning to a secure, stylish space designed with everything you need at your fingertips.

Offering townhomes, two-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, one-bedroom, junior-one-bedroom and studio spaces, Akin boasts a variety of layouts starting at just $1,695 per month. Each home features premium finishings and thoughtful details, creating a perfect sanctuary in the city.

More than a home—it’s a community

Living at Akin means more than just a place to reside. The building fosters a sense of connection through thoughtful amenities and events designed to bring neighbours together. Residents enjoy complimentary snacks every Friday, occasional food truck visits and a vibrant social atmosphere.

Amenities include:

• state-of-the-art fitness centre and yoga studio

• games room with a pool table

• reservable cozy theatre room with streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, with no extra fees

• stylish co-working lounge and private meeting room perfect for remote workers and for hosting gatherings

• pet-friendly features, including a dog wash and dog run area

“Akin is about community living,” West Point Projects property manager Diana Gravelle says. “We want residents to feel at home and connected—not just in their suites but with their neighbours too.”

Urban living, simplified

Akin is perfectly situated for those who want the convenience of downtown living. Walk to work, dine at local restaurants or take a stroll along the lake—all just steps away.

Ready to experience the Akin lifestyle? Schedule a tour by visiting the Akin website here. You can also follow along on its Instagram page.

