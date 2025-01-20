Holi celebration set for mid-March at gorgeous Lac Le Jeune Resort

Photo: Contributed

It promises to be a colourful, relaxing and delicious weekend at Lac Le Jeune Resort in mid-March.

The resort, located in a picturesque, rural setting south of Kamloops, will be hosting an event called Colours and Cuisine: Holi Feast with Chef Vikram Vij March 14-16. The weekend will centre around the Indian celebration of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours or the Festival of Spring.

Holi is a joyful celebration that welcomes the arrival of spring and honours the victory of good over evil, while embracing the playful spirit of love and friendship. During Holi, communities gather to throw colourful powders, dance, and enjoy music and sweets, creating a lively atmosphere filled with unity and joy.

Adding a decadent layer to the festivities will be the presence of Vij, a well-known Canadian chef and restaurateur who was one of the investors on last year’s season of CBC’s Dragons’ Den. He will bring his extraordinary culinary skills to Lac Le Jeune, making it a weekend you will never forget.

Photo: Contributed

“I’ve known Vikram for a long time, and I’ve done similar events in other places with Vikram before,” Lac Le Jeune co-owner Vivek Sharma says. “He's a great advocate of what Canada signifies as a melting pot. People come from all over the world and start calling this home. The common thread is culture, cuisine, food, celebrations, and this kind of ties the bow around all of those things.”

The weekend will kick off on Friday with an Indian street food-style reception and a meet and greet with Vij. The festivities continue on Saturday with a morning cooking demonstration and lunch led by Vij himself, followed by a traditional Holi celebration featuring the playful throwing of colours and a bonfire to symbolize the burning away of evil.

“Holi is a signature celebration in the Indian culture, and for us at Lac Le Jeune Resort it gives us the ability to bring culture and a culinary event together in a time that is kind of mid-season for us,” resort co-owner Monica Dickinson says. “It’s the end of winter but not quite full-on spring and summer. It gives visitors something to do, in an off-peak season, that is interesting and approachable.”

The mouth-watering food offerings will continue on Saturday night with a gala dinner.

“Expect some entertainment alongside the gala dinner as well, which could include dancing and music,” Dickinson says.

The weekend will come to a close with a delicious Sunday morning brunch, which is offered every week at the resort.

The resort has become a hub of winter activities. It partnered with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association, which built an outdoor rink, and it collaborated with Overlander Ski Club to offer cross-country skiing and snowshoeing packages.

Lac Le Jeune Resort, known for its picturesque setting and comprehensive amenities, will also be taking part in the annual Taste Around Kamloops, offering two menus for the culinary tour that will take place between Jan. 22 and Feb. 9.

Lac Le Jeune's Evergreen Bistro & Bar now features a lunch menu on Saturdays, which means you can choose to have brunch, lunch or dinner at the resort.

Those who want to take part in the Colours and Cuisine: Holi Feast with Chef Vikram Vij event can review packages here. They include full weekend and Saturday-only options.

More information about everything Lac Le Jeune Resort has to offer in general can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

