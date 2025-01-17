Hunting 'trip of a lifetime' up for grabs in raffle

Photo: Contributed

Hunters can win a spectacular grand prize package of a 10-day all-inclusive guided Mountain Caribou hunt in the Northwest Territories, plus $2,000 for travel expenses and a complete premium hunting gear set up, including a rifle, scope and other hunting accessories in the Hunters for B.C.’s Care About Your ‘Bou raffle.

The total prize package is worth $46,000.

Tickets for the raffle, to raise funds to support conservation efforts in B.C., will be sold until midnight on May 4, with the draw scheduled for May 5 at 6 p.m. at the Edgewater Bar and Grill in Peachland.

An early bird draw, featuring a Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60mm spotting scope with a tripod, worth $3,000, was held Dec. 30 and won by L. Moleschi of Prince George.

The grand prize will see the winner experience an adventure of a lifetime, travelling to the pristine wilderness of the Northwest Territories for 10 days on a guided hunt with Nahanni Butte Outfitters.

Nahanni Butte Outfitters' 50 years of experience in outfitting hunts ensures an authentic Northern hunting experience, combining rugged adventure with comfortable amenities. From its well-equipped base camps at Nahanni Butte or June Lake, you will fly by helicopter into remote camps to pursue trophy Mountain Caribou in their natural habitat. The company’s hunting grounds consistently produce impressive bulls averaging 380 inches, with many exceeding 400 inches annually.

The premium package includes everything you need—professional guides equipped with satellite communications, comfortable base camp accommodations with hot showers and home-cooked meals as well as helicopter transportation to prime hunting locations.

The grand prize package also includes $2,000 cash to cover your flights and travel to Nahanni’s remote location. The hunt portion of the package is worth $32,725.

Also part of the grand prize package is a Proof Research Elevation rifle - 7mm Remington Magnum, worth $4,999. A premium lightweight hunting rifle, it features Proof Research’s renowned carbon fibre barrel technology.

The spotting scope, a Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44mm scope, has a magnification range that lets you take fun advantage of any situation. As the lightest, most rugged 5:1 riflescope in its class, it delivers accuracy in all terrains. The scope is worth $2,372.

The prize package does not end there. Also included is a pair of Leupold BX Pro-Guide HD 10x42 binoculars worth $999.99 and there is a Spartan Precision Equipment Javelin Lite bipod, worth $395, Backcountry Cross-Slot 30mm high rings, worth $159.99, and a J. Martin Taxidermy Mountain Caribou shoulder mount, worth $2,200.

The winner will also receive stainless rifle sling swivels, Leupold branded merchandise including a hat and T-shirt, five H4BC 100 Yard Sighting targets, and two H4BC decals.

Tickets for the raffle cost $25 each, three tickets for $50, 10 for $100 and 75 for $500. They are available on the Hunters for B.C. website.

Hunters For B.C. was formed five years ago by a group concerned about the decline of wildlife habit in B.C. and what it saw as a lack of commitment and funding by successive B.C. governments to adequately manage wildlife and wildlife habitat in the province.

Five years later, the organization is continuing its work and is involved in several projects aimed at habitat restoration and raising awareness about the urgent need for improved wildlife management and responsible resource use.

With 300 active members across the province, Hunters For B.C. differentiates itself from other, similar groups by focusing on wildlife habitat, not hunters and hunting, says board member Neil Findlay, a Registered Professional Forester.

Projects the group is involved with include the Pennask Access Management Project, which aims to rehabilitate unused former forest roads to woodland, the Highway 97 Fencing Mortality Project, studying the effects of predator mortality along highway fencing with the long-term goal of identifying the need for increased wildlife corridor overpasses and underpasses, and help with a monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease among wildlife.

For more information about the organization its work, the raffle or to join, go to huntersforbc.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.