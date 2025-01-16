Bannister Chev Penticton serves community, gets you moving for winter adventure

Photo: Contributed

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Okanagan Valley, Bannister Chev Penticton isn’t just a dealership—it’s a driving partner for life. Whether you’re dreaming of a rugged truck to conquer the outdoors, a cutting-edge electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint or a reliable pre-owned car to fit your budget, Bannister Chev has you covered.

Trucks built for Okanagan adventure

For those who live life off the beaten path, Bannister Chev specializes in trucks designed to tackle the Okanagan’s diverse terrain. Whether it’s hauling equipment for a day of adventure or towing your boat to Okanagan Lake, they’ve got the perfect set of wheels for you.

From the powerful Chevrolet Silverado to the versatile Colorado, these trucks are engineered to handle both work and play. Add to that Bannister’s customization options—lift kits, off-road tires and performance upgrades—and you’ll be ready to take on mountain trails or vineyard tours with confidence and style.

Driving into the future with EVs

As a leader in electric vehicles, Bannister Chev Penticton offers an array of EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt and Silverado EV, blending innovation with environmental consciousness. Imagine exploring the serene beauty of Penticton, from the shimmering lakes to the winding trails, all while leaving zero emissions behind.

Bannister’s EV specialists are on hand to guide you through the transition to electric driving. From understanding charging options to finding government rebates, they make going green easy and exciting.

More than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles

Shopping for a reliable used car? Bannister Chev Penticton has access to a massive inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles, ensuring you’ll find the perfect fit. From sporty coupes to spacious SUVs, their selection caters to every lifestyle and budget.

Each vehicle undergoes a meticulous inspection to ensure quality and reliability, so you can drive away with peace of mind. With flexible financing options and extended warranties, Bannister Chev ensures your investment is secure.

The Okanagan Valley: A driver’s paradise

Driving in the Okanagan Valley is an experience like no other. Imagine cruising along scenic roads flanked by lush vineyards, serene lakes and majestic mountains. Bannister Chev vehicles are designed to enhance every journey, whether you’re navigating the winding routes to Naramata Bench wineries or tackling the snowy trails of Apex Mountain Resort.

Here are some must-visit destinations to explore in your new ride:

• Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park: Perfect for climbers and hikers.

• Okanagan Lake: Ideal for lakeside picnics and water activities.

• Giants Head Mountain: A stunning spot for panoramic valley views.

Why choose Bannister Chev Penticton?

The dealership is a superior automotive experience, where expertise meets a vast selection. Whether you’re in the market for a powerful truck or an eco-friendly EV, Bannister has the knowledge and inventory to suit your needs. Its impressive selection includes more than 1,000 used vehicles, ensuring a fit for every preference and requirement.

Deeply integrated into the community, Bannister Chev actively supports local charities and events, emphasizing its commitment to the Okanagan region. Beyond the sale, its customer-centric services, including extended warranties and lifetime oil changes, guarantee that your relationship with them continues to be rewarding.

To learn more about what Bannister Chev Penticton has to offer, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.