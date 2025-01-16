Notary public can help navigate intricacies of joint tenancy

Photo: Contributed

Recently widowed, Mrs. Smith attends a notary public office to inquire about adding either one or all her adult children—Mary, John and Susan—to title in joint tenancy of the family home.

Mary lives in town and helps her mom daily, so Mrs. Smith thinks it might be easier to just add Mary to the title and not the others. Joint tenancy is a form of property ownership where two or more individuals hold equal shares of a property, each with an undivided interest. This means that each owner has a right to the entire property, not just a portion.

The defining feature of joint tenancy is the right of survivorship. This legal principle ensures that when one joint owner dies, their share is automatically transferred to the surviving joint tenant or tenants, regardless of what the deceased’s will may specify. This can be particularly beneficial in avoiding lengthy and costly probate proceedings. While this type of transfer can form a key component of estate planning, it can be fraught with complications.

You see, the process of transferring title into joint tenancy has the following potential legal consequences:

• It can be considered an immediate gift of both legal and beneficial title; or,

• It can be considered a transfer of the legal title only, so that the transferee holds the property on a resulting trust for the transferor’s estate; or,

• It can be considered a transfer of the legal title with a right of survivorship in the asset—the house—but a transfer of beneficial title only upon the death of the transferor.

What does this mean?

It means that the outcome of the transfer, in a legal sense, depends on what the true intention of the homeowner was at the time of the transfer. Knowing the intention will go a long way to ascertain true ownership of the property, both at the time of the transfer and in the future. Notaries need to ensure they obtain clear instructions from Mrs. Smith as to her intention, draft the appropriate documents and have her execute accordingly. Some of the options are:

• If Mrs. Smith determines she wants the transfer to be an outright gift to Mary then the notary would have Mrs. Smith sign a deed of gift indicating that was her intent. The notary would also ensure Mary attends another notary’s office or lawyer to execute her documents, which would include acknowledgement of the gift and a land owner transparency report stating she is one of the two legal and beneficial owners of the home, as well as other mandatory items. The notary would require Mary to sign elsewhere to ensure independence and that Mary had no undue influence over Mrs. Smith.

• If Mrs. Smith’s goal is to transfer legal title only for the purposes of avoiding probate, then most of the documents she would execute would be the same as in the first example. The main difference is a notary would have her execute a deed of intention stating she was adding Mary to title for the purposes of avoiding probate only, but the whole property forms part of Mrs. Smith’s estate, so when she passes the home will pass as per the wishes in her will.

• If Mrs. Smith wishes to transfer the legal title only with a right of survivorship, again most of the documents will be the same as in the other two situations. This time, however, the deed of intention she executes will state that Mary will be the legal owner of the home now, and both the legal and beneficial owner when Mrs. Smith passes away.

Joint tenancy is an excellent tool for property owners seeking to pass on their interest in real estate efficiently and avoid probate. However, it is essential to fully understand the legal implications before transferring property under this arrangement. Whether you are transferring a share to a new party or navigating the transfer process upon the death of a joint tenant, it’s advisable to seek legal counsel to ensure the process is done correctly and to understand any potential tax or legal consequences.

