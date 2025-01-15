Winter Adventure tickets sold out, but Kamloops Y 50/50 draw keeps growing

Photo: The Canadian Press

The B.C. Interior has officially entered the winter doldrums.

It gets dark way too early, the thermostat hasn’t reached double digits in months, and you start crying when you see a beach on TV.

Do not fret, because now you have an opportunity to get away from the cold and the dark, as the Kamloops chapter of YMCA BC is conducting its second annual Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery.

Photo: Contributed Lac Le Jeune

Here’s the catch, though. The grand prizes proved so popular once again that all of those tickets sold out in December. So you’re out of luck on that front.

However, the 50/50 Lottery portion of the promotion is still accepting ticket buyers, and that means the jackpot keeps getting bigger and bigger. The pool is currently around the $275,000 mark, so the winner will be taking home at least $135,000 in tax-free cash. Considering there are still two weeks left for 50/50 ticket sales, that number is sure to grow.

In other words, you can still go on a memorable winter adventure with your own money and still have plenty left over for another one. And another one. And another one.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw are available at three for $25, eight for $50 and 20 for $100.

Proceeds from the lottery support YMCA BC Kamloops programs, including community outreach for seniors and youth, women’s shelter services, mental health initiatives and rehabilitation support.

The main prize and 50/50 draws will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and the 50/50 ticket purchase deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

The three main prizes that will be given away to lucky winners are an Alaskan cruise, a trip to either Costa Rica, Morocco or Portugal, and a three-night stay at Lac Le Jeune Resort south of Kamloops.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw can be purchased on the Kamloops Y Lottery Series website here.

Photo: Creative Commons Morocco is lovely this time of year.

