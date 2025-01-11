Chef-led dinners at CedarCreek Winery

Photo: Contributed Chef Neil Taylor of Home Block Restaurant at CedarCreek Winery leads diners in a series of specially curated dinners.

Nestled in picturesque wine country, CedarCreek Estate Winery offers an exceptional experience where gourmet cuisine meets award-winning wines. Held in an intimate setting with breathtaking vineyard views, these dinners provide a unique opportunity to interact with both the chefs and winemakers, making it a truly special occasion.

The evening begins with a sparkling wine reception, where you can mingle and enjoy hors d’oeuvres as the sun sets over the vineyard. As the dinner unfolds, each course is presented with stories and insights from the culinary team and winemaking experts, enhancing the appreciation for both the food and wine.

For HomeBlock Restaurant Chef Neil Taylor, the dinners are a chance to do something slightly out of their norm.

“Our food at Home Block is very Mediterranean in its feel but with its roots very much in the Okanagan,” says Taylor. “These dinners allow us to narrow into certain country's cuisine or even a region within a country, our Venetian dinner being a great example of that. Some of the dinners are wine-style focused, such as the upcoming rosé dinner, which leads the dinner in a direction completely dictated by our styles or rosé which is very exciting to plan once we've tasted the wines.”

The menu evolves with the seasons, emphasizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The dinners are more than just a meal, they are a celebration of craftsmanship and passion.

The goal is for diners to leave with a deeper appreciation for the art of pairing food and wine, as well as a connection to the people behind the scenes. The intimate setting creates an atmosphere that feels like a private event tailored just for you, complete with stunning vineyard views and warm hospitality.

“The fun and excitement for me is picking the themes and then delving into what food makes sense to pair with the wines we've tasted and making it an authentic dining experience that is fun but thoughtful,” says Taylor. “Showing a bit of range from the kitchen, pushing ourselves to learn and create something a bit different makes this special every time,”

Whether you are a food and wine enthusiast or simply looking for a special evening out, these dinners promise an unforgettable experience that celebrates the finest flavours of the region.

Discover Home Block’s upcoming dinners below and follow Chef Neil Taylor along this journey.

Upcoming chef-led dinners:

Jan. 26: Steakhouse for a Night

Indulge in classic starters, a variety of steakhouse options to order for your table and finish with Home Block’s delectable desserts.

March 13: Italian Long Table

Featuring a delightful array of chichetti, risotto, a sumptuous main course, and a Venetian-style dessert.

April 17: Rosé in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring with Home Block’s spring rosé wine-themed dinner, featuring light and vibrant fresh produce.

