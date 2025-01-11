Renowned development firm bringing five new housing projects to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A local development company with projects throughout Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, has identified Kelowna as a prime destination for real estate development and growth.

Fifth Avenue Properties is a premier and award-winning real estate development company, building across multiple North American markets, with a commitment to excellence and innovation.

Photo: Contributed Excavation work at Savoy on Clement.

With an impressive portfolio of projects in the Central Okanagan, Calgary, and Phoenix, Fifth Avenue has established itself as a leader in the industry.

Identifying the desirability of Kelowna real estate, Fifth Avenue Properties has created the Okanagan Collection—a visionary development series, including notable residential buildings Nolita and Savoy on Clement, along with the upcoming Delano, Siren and Betsy projects, which are set to redefine Kelowna’s residential landscape.

The first project in this extraordinary development collection, Nolita, is now selling final homes, highlighting a sophisticated selection of garden-style townhomes in a premium downtown location close to shops, services, and minutes to UBCO’s future campus.

Next comes Savoy on Clement, which sold 75% of homes during its initial launch and is now completing excavation work led by a team of top construction experts and skilled trades professionals, with delivery anticipated in 2026.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.