Home Block Restaurant will be serving up delicious welcome to 2025

Home Block Restaurant, which is found in the serene setting that only Kelowna's CedarCreek Estate Winery can offer, is inviting you to gather with loved ones and celebrate 2025 with a variety of dining options that cater to every taste and occasion.

On New Year’s Eve, Home Block is offering a unique opportunity to indulge in a specially curated three-course lunch. Experience the harmony of fresh, regional flavours perfectly paired with CedarCreek’s exclusive Platinum wines, featuring rare library vintages. This wine-paired lunch sets the stage for a day of celebration and reflection. Reserve here.

As evening falls, elevate the celebration with a five-course dinner crafted by chef Neil Taylor. Each course is inspired by local ingredients and culinary excellence, accompanied by selections from the Platinum collection. The evening caps off with a sparkling toast, marking a memorable farewell to 2024. Book your spot now.

For those looking to extend the festivities, Home Block is also hosting a chef-led dinner in the new year, when diners can enjoy a menu filled with seasonal ingredients and expertly crafted dishes, each enhanced by the perfect wine pairings from CedarCreek’s finest offerings.

The CedarCreek tasting room and Home Block Restaurant will be closed from Jan. 1-6. Regular hours will resume Jan. 7.

In the meantime, celebrate 2025 with delicious cuisine and delectable wine at Home Block Restaurant.

Learn more about CedarCreek Estate Winery and Home Block Restaurant on their websites.

