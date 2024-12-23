It's not easy working over Christmas, but health-care providers are always ready

Contributed

While you are enjoying family time around the tree and at the dinner table this holiday season, take some time to remember those who are at work, ready to help should you require some.

Andrea Lindsay is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Penticton Regional Hospital. This week she will go to work at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and return home at 7 a.m. She will open presents and have a small celebration with her husband and six-year-old twin daughters, and then go to bed.

That’s because she will have to be back at work at 7 o’clock on Christmas night for another 12-hour shift.

“You have mixed feelings,” Lindsay says about having to work during the holidays. “Of course you would love to be at home with our families and be able to have those memories and spend that time with them.

“But there always comes a time in your rotations where you’re required to work across Christmas and the holidays, so you just have to persevere and get through it.”

While most look forward to festive gatherings with family, health-care professionals like Lindsay often find themselves on shift, ensuring patient care remains uninterrupted.

It doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of festive cheer when they work in late December. Lindsay and her colleagues might organize a potluck or do a secret Santa gift exchange. These activities, along with other small celebrations, are essential for maintaining morale.

There are five or six nurses in the ICU at all times, but holiday shifts are often much quieter than normal because most administrative officials are at home enjoying some downtime. The ICU is usually less busy during the holidays because fewer people out in public means fewer patients.

It’s also the mission of Lindsay and her colleagues to make PRH as festive as possible for the patients, who not only cannot be at home with their families but are also dealing with serious medical issues. Lindsay points out they try to discharge as many patients as possible at this time of year, but only if it is safe to do so.

“We try to do our best to make it cheery and exciting time to be at work,” Lindsay says. “We still have work to do, of course, but there’s a little bit of time to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate the season.”

Like other workplaces that require employees to clock in during the holidays, those without young children or families will graciously offer to cover for those who do have young families. Not every shift can be covered, and this year it is Lindsay’s turn to take those shifts.

“When our kids were a lot younger they didn’t really know what Christmas Day was,” Lindsay says. “We could just celebrate Christmas whenever we were able to. But they’re getting older and wiser, and that just doesn’t fly so well.

“So I’ll get home from my night shift, and we’ll open presents and do a quick little celebration, and then I’ll have to go to sleep for my following night shift.”

You can show support for those who are working hard to keep you and your family safe this holiday season by donating to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which invests in better patient experiences across the region in locations like Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Princeton and Summerland.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.