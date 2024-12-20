Dearborn Ford in Kamloops celebrates 100 years in business, looks ahead to more

Photo: Contributed

When Dearborn Ford first opened its doors in Kamloops, it was common for owner Ed Gillespie to not only sell a vehicle, but to teach the buyer how to drive it as well.

That’s what happened when you started selling cars in 1924. The showroom carried Model T soft tops and Model A cars, and Gillespie’s staff included a bookkeeper, two mechanics and one salesman.

Dearborn Ford is still going strong today and is in the midst of celebrating its 100th anniversary. Current general manager Justin Grover says the dealership’s “deep roots” are what make it so stable in today’s day and age.

“Having Ford as our business partner has been great, because they’re always a forward thinking company,” Grover says. "And everybody here works hard, everyone’s dedicated to the store, to the company, and we’re family based."

Dearborn Ford started as a gas station with a garage attached to it in 1923. The following year it started selling Ford vehicles, and in 1925 it was officially recognized as a Ford dealer. Its actual location has changed several times, as have its owners, but it has stood the test of time and for the longest period was the largest B.C. dealership outside of Vancouver. The business has grown along with Kamloops, weathering economic shifts, technological advancements and the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Dearborn Ford, which is named after the Michigan city in which the company’s vehicles are made, is currently owned by Cam Clark Automotive Group, but the family values that have been a mainstay over the last century have not changed one bit.

“Our core values are integrity, growth, commitment, community and fun,” Grover says. “We stay true to our these values while still being part of the larger organization, Cam Clark Ford, which is family based, family driven and family operated. It's great having the support of the group whilst remaining family operated.”

Beyond selling vehicles, Dearborn Ford has built its reputation as a community-driven business. Over the decades, the dealership has championed countless local initiatives, from sponsoring youth sports teams and supporting local charities to contributing to Royal Inland Hospital and hosting community events like charity golf tournaments.

As Dearborn Ford looks back on a century of achievements, the dealership is also looking forward. With advancements in electric vehicles, sustainability efforts and customer-focused innovations, Dearborn Ford is embracing the future of the automotive industry while honouring the traditions that have defined its legacy.

To mark this momentous occasion, Dearborn Ford is inviting the community to a series of celebrations in 2025, including a centennial gala, special promotions and events that honour the people who have made the milestone possible. So stay tuned for more information.

To see what a 100-year-old business looks like, feel free to stop by Dearborn Ford at 2555 East Trans-Canada Highway to say hello and check out the seven-acre site, modern showroom and comprehensive service facilities.

You can also find out more information about Dearborn Ford by calling 250-372-7101 or by visiting its website here.

