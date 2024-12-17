Great opportunity to become multi-millionaire through VGH Millionaire Lottery

Photo: Contributed

The excitement of a VGH Millionaire Lottery ticket is a way better Christmas gift than a boring old sweater.

And this is the perfect year to get your ticket for the 2024 VGH Millionaire Lottery, because your odds of winning have never been better. The Canada Post strike has dampened sales this year and tickets are only 62% sold, which means your chances of becoming a multi-millionaire for only $100 are the best they have ever been.

This is the best week to snap up your ticket, too, because the deadline for the extraordinary Early Bird prizes is this Friday (Dec. 20) at midnight. The Early Bird package options include a 2024 Audi E-Tron Sportback and a 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred LR, or a luxurious private jet travel experience valued at $125,000 from Travel Best Bets, plus $20,000 cash. Alternatively, the winner can opt for $125,000 cash instead.

It doesn’t end there, however. Another 40 winners will receive $1,000 cash, and 20 will pocket $500. The Early Bird draw will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, so giving a ticket as a gift will provide excitement for the recipient well into the new year.

If you purchase your tickets before midnight on Friday, you will be entered not only for the Early Bird draw, but for the Grand Prize as well.

One of the Grand Prize homes, valued at over $3 million, is located in Kelowna’s Trailhead at the Ponds neighbourhood in the city’s Upper Mission. This stunning home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den, a backyard pool, an irrigation system, a two-car garage, a golf simulator and a table tennis table. The prize package also comes with more than $65,000 in furnishings, a 2025 F150 Lightning EV truck, a 2024 Crownline boat and $740,000 in cash.

The other Okanagan Grand Prize is located at Vista at Predator Ridge, which includes a two-bedroom plus a den home, two bathrooms, parking for two cars and a golf cart, a storage locker and a spacious 400 square-foot patio. This prize package also features $55,000 in cash for furniture, a 2024 BMW, a 2024 Hyundai Tucson, a $50,000 gift certificate from Travel Best Bets and $860,000 in cash.

The Kelowna home boasts breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake and the surrounding valley, making it perfect for those who appreciate nature. Meanwhile, the Predator Ridge home is ideal for active lifestyle enthusiasts and golf lovers.

Additional Grand Prize home packages are located in Langley, Vancouver, Burnaby, Sooke, Richmond, Courtney and South Surrey. The Grand Prize winner also has the option of putting $2.8 million—tax free—into their bank account. It is the biggest cash prize in VGH Millionaire Lottery history.

Every ticket purchased supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and helps save lives at B.C.’s biggest hospital. No matter where you are in B.C., VGH is there for you and provides world-class care people in B.C. cannot get anywhere else.

So if you are looking to make someone’s season bright—or even your own—a 2024 VGH Millionaire Lottery ticket is the way to go. You are supporting an institution that cares for British Columbians, and you are giving yourself—or someone you care about—the best odds at becoming a multi-millionaire.

