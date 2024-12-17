Burtch Animal Hospital elevates services to ensure your pets receive best care

Photo: Contributed

Burtch Animal Hospital is reinventing veterinary care in the Central Okanagan, embracing a new mission to deliver the highest standard of medical attention tailored to meet the unique needs of your pets.

With a strong commitment to informed consent, the Kelowna animal hospital aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and veterinary professionals.

“We want to remove the disconnect between clients and veterinarians by offering knowledge, options and understanding to build trust and a sense of belonging,” Dr. Linda Crews says.

The hospital has bolstered its team with notable additions, including a new management team: Dr. Linda Crews and Cindy Lalonde, who serves as hospital manager and is a registered veterinary technician. Also new to the team is Dr. Erin Bennett as well as veterinary technicians and receptionists. The team is enhanced by multilingual staff members who are fluent in Ukrainian, Spanish and Punjabi, ensuring a welcoming environment for all clients.

To further improve its services, Burtch Animal Hospital has upgraded its equipment and initiated weekly training sessions for all staff to excel in pet care and client communication. This effort is complemented by the pursuit of Fear Free certification for all staff members, reducing anxiety for pets through thoughtful measures like separate rooms for dogs and cats, species-specific pheromone sprays, pre-visit medications, and comfort-focused adjustments such as yoga mats and soft blankets in kennels.

Transparency, honesty and affordability are the pillars of Burtch’s service philosophy, enabling owners to make informed decisions about their pets’ health within their budget. Adding to its innovative offerings, the hospital now provides platelet rich plasma therapy, a regenerative medicine technique that uses the body’s own cells to stimulate healing, reduce pain, and enhance the function of injured joints and muscles.

Burtch is also looking to add exciting new and advanced care options, including companion animal laser therapy and stem cell therapy.

When all is said and done, Burtch Animal Hospital’s mission is to deliver honesty, transparency and the knowledge necessary for pet owners to make informed decisions that best suit their budgets and ensure the safety and well-being of their pets.

More information about Burtch Animal Hospital, which is located at 5-1455 Harvey Ave., can be found on its website here.

