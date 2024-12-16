Notaries public will help you determine whether cash is donation or gift

Photo: Roman Synkevych, Unsplash

Christmas season is upon us, which means snowy nights, family time and the giving of gifts. In this area of the world, gift giving associated with Christmas is our way to celebrate the season and bring good feelings to loved ones. It is fun to think of others and even more fun to see the look in their eyes when they tear off wrapping and see the thoughtful item you purchased just for them. The moment they look at you and say, ‘Thank you,’ the process is complete. You have given, and they have received. You would never, ever think to ask for the gift back. That’s an easy concept to understand and one that is universally accepted.

Or is it? What does the law say?

At law, a gift is defined as the voluntary and gratuitous transfer of property from one person to another without full consideration. What this means is the giver of the gift—the donor—must not draw any personal benefit, either directly or indirectly, in consideration for the transfer to the receiver of the gift—the donee. The gesture must be entirely gratuitous and a reflection of liberal intent on the part of the donor in regard to the donee. Therefore, a gift requires three elements to be legally effected:

1. There must be an intention to donate;

2. There must be an acceptance of the gift; and,

3. There must be delivery of the gift.

All three elements must be present for the gift to be complete, and it is then irrevocable. Again, this seems straightforward. However, there are times when this is not the case and there can be issues.

For notaries, the most common form of contentious gifts involves real estate transactions and family. A typical scenario happens when a married, adult child and their partner want to buy a home. As is the case in today’s world, the couple often need help to come up with the down payment to qualify for the mortgage. The parents of one of the buyers come to the rescue and transfers the couple the necessary funds. Since the lender required that money from the down payment to be a gift and not a loan, the parents provide a letter stipulating just that.

However, when it comes time for signing the final documents, the parents sometimes call or come into the office and ask us to draft a promissory note, loan agreement or some other contract stating that the transfer of funds is in fact a loan and not a gift, which they want their child and partner to ‘notarize’ when in the office. Their reasoning is sound. After all, what if their child’s relationship doesn’t last? They don’t want to give money to the child’s partner if they cease to be part of the family. So they want some form of security that they will get their money back. Now we have an issue. By law, the transfer of funds cannot simultaneously be both a gift and a loan. The clients and the parents want the bank to believe that it is a gift so the bank will approve a mortgage. But the parents want the money back if things don’t work out as planned.

Further complicating matters, the adult child and partner will be declaring a statement in the notary's office, required by the bank, stating that the money for the down payment is a gift. The statement comes in the form of a statutory declaration, which is a document that contains statements that an individual declares to be true and can be used for evidence if necessary. Statutory declarations must be attested in front of a notary or other person authorized to administer oaths by virtue of the Canada Evidence Act. In other words, these are important documents that carry a lot of weight. As you may have deduced in the fact pattern above, if the clients declare the funds are a gift that declaration would be untruthful. Not only would their mortgage potentially be in default; they could also be subject to penalties for perjury and maybe even fraud.

Nobody wants that.

Furthermore, if notaries know the statement is not true, the process cannot proceed. Notaries are considered gatekeepers of authenticity and trust in the legal system, so to be privy to perjury and/or fraud and do nothing about it would be deemed unconscionable. The example above is not as uncommon as notaries would hope and illustrates potential consequences when people are not fully aware or understanding of the law.

