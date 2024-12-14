Kelowna's Largest Office Christmas Party ideal for small and medium businesses

Photo: Contributed

If you own or work at a small or medium-sized business in Central Okanagan and are still looking for that perfect office Christmas party idea, look no more.

That’s because Kelowna’s Largest Office Christmas Party is back and better than ever. Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort will be hopping when the event is held Friday, Dec. 20, from 6 p.m. until closing time, bringing together the community to celebrate the season.

“Kelowna’s Largest Office Christmas Party, which began in 2011, is back for the first time since the pandemic, and we’re excited to bring it back better than ever,” Grand Okanagan Resort’s Jordan Mauro says.

“Guests will enjoy live music by Andrew Johns and DJ Invizible into the evening, a photo booth, and a fantastic group of businesses. Plus, we have tables of friends joining us for their annual Christmas event. It is the perfect kickoff to the holidays.”

The event begins at 6 o’clock with a cocktail reception, followed by a unique chef's hat competition that will showcase the talents of local culinary experts. Guests will then enjoy a festive buffet dinner, an array of activities and dancing throughout the night.

Kelowna’s Largest Office Christmas Party is specifically designed to accommodate groups from local businesses, which is why all bookings under one company name will be seated together. This setup makes it an ideal occasion for businesses to hold their annual holiday gatherings in a shared, festive environment.

Tickets are $109 plus taxes, and Grand Okanagan Resort guest rooms are available that evening starting at $159. Complimentary self-parking and discounted valet services are also available.

Tickets for Kelowna’s Largest Office Christmas Party can be found here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.