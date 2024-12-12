The true spirit of the holiday season—giving changes everything

Photo: Contributed

In the rush of the holiday season, it is easy to get swept up in the endless “doing”—decorating, gift buying, to-do lists, holiday parties and, for many, the desire to create the most magical holiday.

But the true magic often lies in the simple act of giving back. Beyond the gifts and gatherings, the season offers an opportunity to teach children the spirit of generosity. By embracing charitable giving as a holiday tradition, many families create meaningful memories that last long after the decorations are packed away.

Meet the Amsler family. Together, they have been incorporating charitable giving into their holidays for the last seven years and have witnessed first-hand the positive impact on their children.

“We started our charitable tradition when our daughters were just one and three,” mom Sylvia Amsler says. “Our girls are fortunate to have lots of toys, so we wanted to teach them the importance of giving back while also keeping their own toys to a minimum. We never imagined this would grow into one of their favourite holiday traditions.”

Instead of gifts, 10-year-old Adalynn and eight-year-old Braelyn ask for money at their birthday parties that they pool towards a donation for a charity of their choice. The girls discuss who and what they want to support throughout the year and then have a celebratory day dropping off the donation in December and going out for hot chocolate.

This donation was especially personal to Adalyn and Braelyn. After losing their aunt to cancer this year, the girls wanted to give to the KGH Foundation to help advance cancer care. Their donation will support the acquisition of state-of-the art diagnostic and surgical equipment at Kelowna General Hospital, which will improve patient outcomes and help reduce wait times for cancer patients who live in the Central Okanagan and surrounding areas.

“We want our birthday money to help people like our Auntie Joy,” Adalynn says. “We miss our aunt lots and don’t want anyone to lose a family member to cancer.”

Studies show that when children engage in charitable activities, they develop empathy, a sense of responsibility and a deeper understanding of gratitude. It can boost their self-esteem, enrich their social and emotional growth, and increase the likelihood that they will continue giving as adults.

“It actually makes me feel really happy to give my birthday money,” Braelyn says. “If I have kids, I want to keep this tradition.”

Says Sylvia: “They look forward to this every year. We thought our girls would outgrow this as the years passed and they saw all the gifts at their friends’ birthday parties, but they love this tradition. It has also sparked important conversations in our family about many great local charities.”

And by supporting the KGH Foundation, Adalynn and Braelyn are making a real difference in bringing world-class health care to where it matters most—right here where they live. As the lead fundraising organization for KGH, Central Okanagan Hospice House and JoeAnna's House, the foundation plays a vital role in bringing crucial medical services to the local hospital so Interior patients do not have to travel to Vancouver, Victoria or Calgary for advanced care. In recent years, the KGH Foundation has expanded its scope beyond the walls of KGH to support vital community health programs, early intervention initiatives, upstream solutions and advancing the overall accessibility of health care in the region.

“Gifts like Adalynn and Braelyn’s, and the support from families like the Amslers, are incredibly meaningful,” KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young says. “Not only do these contributions help us advance health care in our community, but they also foster a spirit of generosity, compassion and a commitment to supporting each other. Every gift to the KGH Foundation, regardless of the amount, has a transformative impact.”

Stories like the Amslers demonstrate that the true magic lies not in what we receive, but what we give.

“To see their little faces light up when we make a donation, and the joy it brings to my daughters for the rest of the day, is truly incredible to see,” Sylvia says.

This holiday season, you too can start your own charitable tradition in support of the KGH Foundation by donating to its Miracles campaign.

Your gift has the power to save lives, enhance care and rewrite patient stories close to home. It’s why KGH Foundation says “Giving Changes Everything.”

