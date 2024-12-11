Road 13 Vineyards offers outstanding selections to make your season bright

Photo: Contributed

The holiday season has arrived, and a delightful selection of Road 13 Vineyards wines will make it even better.

Not only can you secure some of the Oliver winery’s top selections for your festive parties or to give as presents to friends and family, but you can also gather your bubbles for New Year’s Eve.

For those planning ahead to ensure their wine selections arrive in time for Christmas, take note of the shipping deadline: Dec. 15 for B.C. destinations.

For those seeking richness in their holiday glasses, the 2021 Seventy-Four K is an impeccable choice. This wine, with its deep dark chocolate, vanilla nuances and a smooth finish, pairs beautifully with the hearty feasts of the season. It’s a bold favourite that is sure to delight the palates of your guests, making every gathering an event to remember.

For those dreaming of a red, rosé, or white Christmas, Road 13’s exclusive Select Harvest and John Oliver selections will hit the spot.

The 2022 Select Harvest Viognier is a delightful choice for those seeking a light, festive option. Its crisp and refreshing profile makes it incredibly versatile, pairing excellently with everything from appetizers to main dishes.

Those who enjoy a touch of rosé will want to get their hands on the 2023 Select Harvest Rosé. Loved for its broad appeal, the rosé charms any palate with its vibrant and inviting character. It’s the ideal companion for casual holiday brunches or as a delightful sipper by the fireside.

Then there is the 2020 John Oliver Syrah, which has earned a distinguished 95-point rating. Known for its rich and full-bodied taste, this Syrah is a stellar match for hearty holiday meals. Its depth and complexity will elevate traditional dishes, making it a standout choice for a festive dinner.

And don’t forget about New Year’s Eve. You can toast to the future with Road 13’s Traditional Method Sparkling Chenin Blanc, a refined bubbly cultivated from some of North America’s oldest vines. With its bright citrus flavours and crisp acidity, it provides the perfect effervescence for your festive toasts. The After Hours Sparkling Set includes three bottles of the 2018 Sparkling Chenin Blanc, accompanied by a complimentary bubble stopper to ensure the sparkle lasts throughout your celebration.

Road 13 also offers an innovative way to gift this season with its e-gift cards, redeemable both at the winery and online, providing a flexible option for wine enthusiasts. In addition, the Club 13 membership presents an ultimate gifting experience, delivering Road 13’s finest wines directly to doorsteps three times a year. Members enjoy exclusive perks, including early access to new releases and complimentary shipping, making it a gift that truly keeps on giving.

More information about Road 13 Vineyards can be found on its website here.

