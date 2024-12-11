Embrace the warmer side of winter in Osoyoos

Photo: Kenton Gilchrist

Osoyoos is a glorious B.C. destination for those looking for both winter fun and weather that does not hurt your face when they go outside.

The South Okanagan town has a mild, dry climate in the winter, with delightful temperatures from October through April and an average annual snowfall of only 5.4 centimetres.

Add it all up, and Osoyoos is a picturesque winter wonderland with plenty to offer. Whether you’re looking to unwind or seek thrilling outdoor adventure, Osoyoos has something special for everyone.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Begin your adventure on Main Street, a delightful stretch filled with unique boutiques, artisan shops and cozy cafes. Strolling through this charming area, you can hunt for one-of-a-kind gifts or indulge in local treasures while soaking in the relaxed, friendly vibe—perfect for winter shopping.

For those who crave a bit of adrenalin, Baldy Mountain Resort awaits just a short drive from town. Renowned for its excellent skiing and snowboarding conditions, Mt. Baldy provides an intimate mountain experience thanks to smaller crowds. Families, beginners and seasoned snow enthusiasts will all find something to love at Mt. Baldy, from gentle slopes to challenging runs. In addition to skiing, you can also try snowshoeing or simply enjoy the breathtaking alpine views.

Osoyoos doesn’t slow down in the arts and culture scene during the colder months. Visit the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre to learn about the Syilx Okanagan people through interactive exhibits and trails. Art lovers should explore the Osoyoos Art Gallery and the Okanagan Art Gallery, where stunning regional artworks, from photography to handcrafted pieces, are displayed. Don’t forget to admire the incredible murals around town, adding a splash of creativity to your cultural tour.

Wine connoisseurs can relish in winter wine touring, which is a must in an area known for its award-winning wineries. Enjoy intimate tastings and exceptional hospitality, and explore unique seasonal offerings that highlight the region’s rich viticulture.

If relaxation is your goal, the serene winter setting in Osoyoos is ideal. Cozy accommodations and the tranquility provide a peaceful retreat from the bustling world. For those looking to extend their stay, incredible weekly hotel deals start at just $300 a week.

Plan your visit now and discover the magic of Osoyoos this winter. Whether it’s adventure, culture or relaxation you seek, Osoyoos has the ability to make your winter season bright.

For more information and to book your stay, visit the Destination Osoyoos website here.

