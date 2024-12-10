Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks Type 2 diabetics for research study

Photo: Depositphotos

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting Type 2 diabetics between 19 and 75 years old to participate in an ongoing research study to evaluate the safety and determine the best dose of a new, investigative, once-a-week injectable.

“If you are taking Type 2 diabetic medications and your average blood sugar trends are 7.5% you may be a good fit for this study,” says Dr. Colleen Maytham, the principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Research goals include better glycemic control and weight management with this new investigation medication.

“OCT recognizes the need for more research into medications that can help people maintain optimal glycemic control,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “If you are living with Type 2 diabetes, please reach out to our clinic for more information.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

