Habitat For Humanity's 50/50 lottery surpasses $100,000

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Habitat for Humanity CEO Andrea Manifold (left) with Tracy S, who won $81,050 in the first draw of Habitat For Humanity's You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery in July.

Once again, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery is surpassing all expectations.

As December rolled around the jackpot soared past $115,000, and one lucky ticket holder will take home an eye-opening cash prize of more than $50,000, just in time for the holiday season.

Since its launch, the You Win! We Build! lottery has seen tremendous success, with tickets available online and at local events across the Okanagan.

“We’ve been amazed by the response from the community,” says Danielle Smith, director of resource development. “The support has been incredible, and it’s only made us more determined to continue our work of building affordable homes for those who need it most. This lottery is a perfect example of how a community can come together to make a difference. We’re thrilled to see the community’s incredible support of this lottery. It’s always thrilling to select the next big winner, while knowing that every ticket sold directly helps local families in need.”

For Smith, the real excitement is knowing someone will win big, more local families will thrive and, with the community’s support, together Habitat for Humanity Okanagan will build more homes.

The 50/50 lottery allows ticket buyers to have a direct impact on the future of affordable housing in the Okanagan because half the funds raised go directly to the winner, while the other half will be used to support Habitat for Humanity’s critical housing projects. This lottery helps families in the region struggling with housing affordability, providing them with the stability and independence that comes with owning a home.

By purchasing a ticket, you’re not just entering for a chance to win this holiday season, your support will help create a brighter future for more local families.

Buyers have three ticket packages to choose from, five tickets for $25, 20 tickets for $50 or 100 tickets for $100. Tickets are available online here.

There is no time to waste, so don’t wait. Ticket sales will end at midnight Dec.14, so your chance to win big is just a ticket away.

The official draw date is Dec. 17.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.