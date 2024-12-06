Hotel Eldorado rings in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve Lounge Party

Photo: Contributed

Hotel Eldorado invites you to its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve party—a celebration reflecting nearly a century of exceptional hospitality and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to host our New Year’s Eve Lounge Party, a signature celebration done up in true Hotel Eldorado fashion,” Eldorado Resort food and beverage director Renée Muller says. “The El has been at the heart of Kelowna’s social scene, hosting unforgettable parties since 1926. We’re excited to celebrate the successes of 2024 and welcome the new year in style.”

Photo: Contributed

The festivities will feature a vibrant ambiance and a live DJ to keep the dance floor buzzing all night long. “Our Lounge Party offers a setting for guests to dress to the nines and dance the night away,” Muller says. “DJ Jarrod will keep the energy high with dynamic beats until 1 a.m., and our chef-prepared grazing station and a sparkling wine toast will ensure everyone feels pampered as we countdown to midnight. We can’t wait to see you there.”

The Eldorado Bar will serve an array of fresh cocktails and mocktails, local wines, beers, seltzers and more. A food menu will also be available from the Hotel Eldorado kitchen. Guests can elevate their evening with a fine dining experience in the Lakeside Dining Room before the party, featuring two exclusive seatings: a three-course dinner at 5 p.m. or a luxurious five-course menu at 7:30 p.m. Highlights include lamb agnolotti, duck confit arancini and wood-roasted tenderloin, with a decadent panna cotta flight for dessert. Reservations can be made at OpenTable.ca.

For a Mediterranean twist, Maestro’s at Manteo is offering a three-course New Year’s Eve menu, with an option to add tickets to the Eldorado Lounge Party. Savour dishes like carbonara or shrimp scampi, paella risotto or High River beef, followed by Bailey’s cheesecake for dessert. Book your table at OpenTable.ca.

Tickets for the Lounge Party are just $49 and are available at Eventbrite.ca. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the New Year in true Hotel Eldorado style.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.