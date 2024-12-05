Bliss Bakery cooking up stunning holiday treats, welcomes public to new café

Photo: Contributed

It’s a wonderful time of year at Bliss Bakery in West Kelowna, with its new café flourishing and its Christmas baking being produced at a furious pace.

The local company, which also has a Peachland location and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, recently put the finishing touches on its new 400 square-foot café. It is an expansion of its Stevens Road production location, replacing its grab-and-go spot, and it has evolved into a warm, inviting space.

“It doesn’t feel like such an industrial space anymore,” co-owner Darci Yeo says. “It feels like a comfortable café where you could come and meet a girlfriend or have a business meeting. It’s nice because people can come in and get the same great selection as they would find down in Peachland.”

Photo: Contributed

The café’s hours are traditional for a bakery, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., meaning patrons are getting pastries straight out of the oven.

And coming out of the oven these days are Christmas delights that are sure to get you into the season in the most delicious way possible.

Bliss Bakery uses real rum and brandy in their fruit cakes and puddings, and fresh ginger in their gingerbread cookies, which are hand-decorated on site. Additionally, its stollen—a traditional German bread filled with homemade marzipan—and mincemeat tarts stand out for their authenticity.

“The mincemeat is made from a starter that’s 12 years old,” Yeo says, “and the flavour is just amazing.”

The bakery’s commitment to chemical-free products means everything is made fresh without preservatives, mirroring the true essence of homemade treats. Their Christmas assortment also includes Yeo’s mother’s English shortbread recipe, made with real butter and no shortcuts.

“We have a very nice assortment of very traditional Christmas products, and we take a very old school British baker approach to the way that we produce our Christmas goods,” Yeo says.

“We believe that’s what food should be. It’s not about doing it the cheapest way. It’s not about doing it the fastest way. It’s about doing it the best way, and the quality and the flavour and the experience of it is why we do it.”

Bliss Bakery will also once again be serving up its mouth-watering turkey dinners for the holidays.

Hungry? We thought so.

Bliss Bakery’s West Kelowna café can be found at 320-1405 Stevens Rd., and its Peachland storefront is located at 101-4200 Beach Ave.

More information about Bliss Bakery can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.