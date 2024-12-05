Orchard Park Shopping Centre has everything you need, and more, this holiday season

Photo: Contributed

Orchard Park transforms your holiday shopping experience like never before.

Discover stunning new decorations that capture the season’s spirit, featuring dazzling sparkle and a custom-designed Santa set. With more than 160 stores and an exciting array of holiday retailers, there’s something for everyone on your holiday wish list. Celebrating the spirit of giving back, Orchard Park is excited to partner with more than 20 community organizations and non-profit organizations from Dec. 5 to Dec. 24 as they promote holiday initiatives that support youth, families and senior citizens in the community.

Driving into or past Orchard Park Shopping Centre, people will immediately be captivated by the brilliant lights illuminating its exterior. Each entrance showcases a brightly lit design resembling a fruit tree’s branches, honouring the mall’s history of being built on one of Kelowna’s original fruit orchards in 1971. Since then, Orchard Park has always been a popular destination for people to meet, shop, dine and attend to their personal services throughout the year. But, during the holidays, Kelowna’s largest mall becomes a special place where families can visit Santa and reconnect with friends over a delicious meal while holiday shopping.

At the heart of the mall lies this year’s holiday crown jewel: a brand-new Santa set. Nestled between Purdys, The Body Shop, Roots, The Gap, Wireless Wave, Ann Louise and Peoples Jewellers, this impressive design features a custom-made sparkling wall, a larger-than-life wreath perfect for selfies and a collection of eye-catching oversized gifts tucked behind Santa’s grand throne. Each design element has been carefully chosen to create an exciting atmosphere for shoppers and a sense of magic for families and children as they wait to share their wish lists and take photos with Santa. Everyone’s favourite Magical Elf has arrived and will be available for visits and photos until Dec. 24. His schedule can be found at whereissanta.com. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome.

As customers stroll through the mall, visiting their favourite stores, kiosks and food outlets, they will be enchanted by the glittering gifts, festive reindeer and rich, holiday-inspired magnolias adorning the opulently decorated holiday trees and greenery found throughout the shopping centre. Designed exclusively for Orchard Park, this year’s decorations truly reflect the incredible talent of Yuriko from Vintage Origami and her talented design team.

Holiday shoppers will be thrilled by the wide selection of gifts available at Orchard Park’s 160 mall retailers. But if you’re still searching for a gift for that hard-to-shop-for person, make it easy for yourself—visit the guest services desk between Planet Fitness and Urban Planet and pick up an Orchard Park gift card.

A holiday tradition, Orchard Park is happy to welcome The Salvation Army back for its annual Kettle Bell Campaign and, for a third consecutive year, is excited to partner with the teams from The Salvation Army, Bell Media and Otter Co-Op to host this year’s Toy Mountain—a toy and gift drive to ensure every vulnerable child and teenager living in our community receives a gift under the tree this year. Located beside the new guest services desk between Planet Fitness and Urban Planet, people can stop by any time during mall hours on Dec. 5, 6, and 7 to drop off a gift or gift card suitable for a child or teenager. Planning to visit Santa or do your holiday shopping? Consider purchasing an additional gift or gift card from one of the mall retailers for this critical community event.

On Dec. 11, Orchard Park will host the teams from Stingray Media and the Senior Outreach & Resource Centre as they launch this year’s fundraising campaign, Cards of Comfort. It is an initiative inviting everyone in our community to visit the Orchard Park Community Kiosk in front of Best Buy to share the gift of a personalized holiday message and help brighten the season for vulnerable seniors living in our community.

Launching on Dec. 13, KCR Community Resources and volunteers from more than 20 local non-profit organizations will provide gift-wrapping services in exchange for a small donation. Gift Wrapping for Good can be found between Claire’s and Quarks in front of Best Buy. Treat yourself to the gift of time and enjoy beautifully wrapped presents while also making a positive impact.

“Whether you’re a long-time local, coming back for a visit or new to the Okanagan, Orchard Park wants to celebrate the magic of the holidays with you,” Orchard Park Shopping Centre operations regional manager Catherine Whittingstall says.

More information about Orchard Park Shopping Centre can be found on its website here.

