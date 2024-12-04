Let hope shine: YMCA provides life-changing support to local residents

Photo: Contributed

Hope discovered she was pregnant with her first child at just 16 years old, a time in her life that was already filled with difficulties. During her youth, she faced significant challenges, frequently moving in and out of her parents’ house while struggling with addiction. Being a parent is tough as it is, especially being a single parent, and even more so as a young single mom without a support system.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s Young Parent Program (YPP) provided a safe, non-judgmental, supportive community that helped Hope find resources for food banks, rental support and free, quality child care. The program supported Hope during and after her pregnancy, and helped her overcome her addiction. Access to this program made it possible for Hope to go to college so she could have a career that would support herself and her daughter.

“This group helped me find a daycare so that I could go to college … so that I could have a career,” Hope says.

YPP gave hope to Hope and a better life for her and her daughter. Today, Hope is a proud mother of a smart, outgoing and kind two-year-old girl. Hope says that without YPP, she doesn’t know where she and her daughter would be today.

Young parents juggle numerous responsibilities and often feel overwhelmed. Many of them face mental health challenges, such as anxiety and depression, and financial struggles. For example:

• More than 50% of young parents face negative stigma. YPP provides mental health supports, direct access and referrals to housing and counselling services, and financial literacy;

• Approximately 30% of young parents face food insecurity. YPP provides free weekly nutritious hampers and essentials like diapers, baby food, wipes and household supplies.

It takes a community to raise children, and for many local young parents and their children, YMCA donors provide that essential support.

Photo: Contributed

Isaac’s Story: Finding a brighter future

In addition to the range of accessible family support initiatives that the Y offers, it also provides programs that address the pressing need for mental health support, mentorship and guidance, which have never been more critical due to the fact:

• 19% of Okanagan youth have seriously considered self-harm. Last year, 142 youth learned coping mechanisms through Y mental wellness programs, helping them feel hopeful for their futures;

• 30% of high school dropouts do not join the workforce and are twice as likely to enter the criminal justice system. Last year, 503 disadvantaged children and youth benefited from free employment, dropout prevention and educational enrichment programs.

“I’ve always had to cope with high anxiety levels, especially because I am on the ADHD and autism spectrum,” Y Mind and Y Employment Program participant Isaac says. “Through the Y, I learned strategies to help me focus and not let negative thoughts derail me. Now I have a plan, and I try to tackle things one at a time instead of feeling overwhelmed.”

By intervening early and providing preventative programs, the Y is breaking cycles of despair and creating a more resilient and equitable community. Many Y child and youth development programs are completely free to the community, which would not be possible without donor support. These initiatives empower future generations by setting low-income children and at-risk youth up with a strong foundation to overcome obstacles, and not only survive, but thrive.

Your gift shines as hope for so many

Through every challenge, every success and every new beginning, there is a beacon that guides everyone: hope. The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is committed to making that hope shine brighter for everyone it serves. Big and small gifts alike provide a lifeline to community members in need this holiday season. Your generosity lights the path forward for those seeking comfort, strength and opportunity. Together, we can make hope shine even brighter for everyone.

From now until Dec. 31, your gift will be doubled. Thanks to the incredible support from East Meets West Children’s Foundation, all donations will be matched up to $10,000.

Donate today and double your impact.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.