Hubbard takes brokerage to Coldwell Banker due to its modern approach

Photo: Contributed

Bill Hubbard says he has never worked a day in his life, despite being in the real estate business for 35 years.

“When you love what you do, it’s not work,” Hubbard says. "My passion is teaching my Realtors better ways to service their clients. As Realtors we get to take part in the biggest investment most people will ever make. It is a privilege and an honour, and we have a responsibility to be on the cutting edge of technology and utilize it to service our clients.

“There have been more changes in the real estate industry in the last 10 years than there have been in the previous 100. Selling real estate in B.C. is like navigating in a mine field. Real estate brokerages have to be willing to think outside the box and modernize their systems and philosophies to support the new, independent mentality mentality of Realtors in a way that steers them through that minefield. Traditional, old fashioned brokerage models are no longer viable. However, the new, totally cloud-based models are not the answer either.

“We have built a hybrid model in the middle. We had to figure out how to bring state-of-the-art training and support to our Realtors desks at a price that was less than our competitors. The answer was technology. We have been paperless for over a decade and utilize artificial intelligence and other high level technologies in every aspect of our business.”

Coldwell Banker Executives has offices servicing Kelowna, Vernon, Enderby, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Revelstoke, Castlegar, Maple Ridge and White Rock.

“We are growing like a weed,” Hubbard says, “because more and more Realtors are discovering that they can get advanced training and support for substantially less than our competitors are charging by joining our firm.”

More information about the Vernon office of Coldwell Banker Executives can be found on its website here. Hubbard can be reached directly at 250-550-4221 or at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.