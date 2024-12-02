List is long for holiday fun and shopping ideas in Central Okanagan

Photo: Eric Saukarookoff

December has finally arrived, and that means it’s officially time to focus on family and friends.

More specifically, it is time to focus on family and friends while enjoying everything the Kelowna area has to offer this holiday season.

Whether it’s visiting downtown to grab some ice cream, picking up some delicious cheese for your annual holiday gathering or finding the perfect gift that makes your loved one squeal in delight, there is something for everyone in the Central Okanagan this month.

Not sure where to begin? The following list will offer plenty of inspiration:

• Bean Scene Coffee Works — This pioneer of third wave coffee offers top-quality, freshly roasted coffee across several unique locations. With a commitment to environmental sustainability and barista excellence, each shop—from the iconic downtown spot to the Pandosy Village location not far from the lake—ensures a premium, artisan coffee experience. What could be better than a hot cup of coffee on a cool day?

• Okanagan Spirits Kelowna — This is the go-to destination for spreading festive cheer with their unique and thoughtful gift offerings. From its specially curated advent calendars—perfect for enjoying throughout December or starting on Christmas Day—to pre-wrapped cocktail kits tailored for every taste, it makes holiday gifting both easy and memorable. Add a personal touch to your holiday celebrations with a pre-booked Distillery Experience, where you can enjoy a guided tour and tasting session.

• Bliss Bakery Peachland — The bakery cooks up an array of holiday treats every day that are perfect for the festive season, including traditional shortbread cookies, light Christmas cake and delightful mincemeat tarts. These baked goods are crafted using time-honoured recipes and the finest ingredients to ensure every bite is a celebration of the holidays.

• Train Station Pub — Treat your friends and family to the ultimate dining experience with a Train Station gift card, and don't miss out on exclusive rewards by signing up for its loyalty program. The vibe at Train Station is always one of fun, and the food is scrumptious.

• Grate Cheesery — Known for its exquisite selection of artisan cheeses, Grate is offering a special treat this December with its fondue or wine and cheese pairing gift card. This festive gift is ideal for those looking to enjoy a cozy, gourmet experience during the holiday season. Customers can choose between a classic fondue experience, which includes a variety of melting cheeses and accompaniments, or a wine and cheese pairing, where each cheese is carefully matched with a complementary wine.

• Parlour Ice Cream — Hey, there is no reason why you can’t eat ice cream in December. Parlour Ice Cream is simply outstanding due to its high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and artisanal methods. Its commitment to freshness and innovative flavour combinations results in a uniquely tasty and memorable ice cream experience.

• Waterfront Wines — This pioneering restaurant was one of Kelowna’s first to use the farm-to-table philosophy, sourcing fresh, local ingredients that support sustainable dining. It is celebrated for its award-winning cuisine and expert wine pairings, featuring a mix of local Okanagan selections and international favourites. This, along with its scenic waterfront location, makes it a premier dining destination, perfect for gifting an exceptional culinary experience.

• Art Lovers Gallery — The features Dr. Seuss art, which captures the whimsical charm and imaginative flair of Theodor Seuss Geisel, making each piece a timeless gift that brings joy and nostalgia. The vibrant colours and unique designs characteristic of Dr. Seuss’s style ensure these artworks stand out in any room, sparking creativity and conversation among guests of all ages. Additionally, owning a piece of Dr. Seuss art not only enhances a collection but also serves as an investment in cultural heritage. And don’t forget to book your photo with the Grinch between Dec. 13 and 15.

Looking for more fun activities, events, and gift ideas for the season? Visit the Tourism Kelowna events calendar or stop by the Kelowna Visitor Centre to find the perfect, locally made gift.

