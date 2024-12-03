?How BGCO's Upstream program is preventing youth homelessness in the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed The Upstream Program works to build resiliency in youth by providing them the tools they need to overcome barriers and thrive. You can be the difference. Donate now at bgco.ca and help prevent youth homelessness.

For Patrick and Rachel, life was a daily uphill battle. With three children aged 8 to 15, each facing challenges both at home and in school, they were running out of hope.

Their youngest son struggled with low self-esteem, their middle child battled feelings of disconnection, and their eldest teetered on the edge of disengagement from school altogether.

Then, they discovered BGC Okanagan-led Upstream Program (that works closely with the Central Okanagan School District, ARC Programs, The Bridge and CMHA Foundry) and everything changed.

“It felt like a guardian angel had stepped into our lives,” Patrick recalls, his voice catching with emotion. “Upstream has been life-changing — not just for our kids, but for all of us as a family. Thinking about where we might have ended up without it is devastating.”

The Upstream Program, a key initiative of BGC Okanagan, works to prevent youth homelessness by addressing school disengagement early. They connect young people with mentors who provide consistent support, equipping them with tools to stay engaged in school and navigate life's challenges, breaking cycles of instability and fostering brighter futures.

For Patrick and Rachel’s family, the program has been nothing short of transformative.

“Our kids now have someone they can trust — someone who listens and helps them set goals,” Rachel shares. “My youngest son has blossomed under the care of Talei, his Upstream mentor. She spends just an hour a week with him, but her visits light up his eyes. She’s more than a mentor; she’s part of our family now.”

The ripple effects of that support have been profound. Patrick and Rachel say their children are not only more confident and engaged, but they also see a brighter future for themselves.

“This program has saved my kids’ lives,” Patrick says. “The impact will carry on for years — not just for us, but for our entire community. It’s a gift we never knew we needed.”

A community lifeline

Stories like Patrick and Rachel’s aren’t uncommon. Across the Okanagan, families are grappling with financial strain, mental health challenges, and a lack of resources to support their children.

BGC Okanagan has been a steadfast presence in the region for 65 years, providing safe spaces and life-changing programs for children, youth, and families. But as the demand for services grows, so does the need for community support.

“This is a critical time for so many families,” says Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan. “Programs like Upstream and our Youth Shelter are lifelines for youth in need, but we can only keep them running with the support of our community.”

In a remarkable show of generosity, longtime supporters Debbie Hubbard and Dean Reidt have pledged $25,000 to help prevent youth homelessness through Upstream Kelowna and the Youth Shelter. Their donation sets the stage for BGC Okanagan’s end-of-year campaign, which aims to recruit new monthly donors. These steady contributions are vital to ensuring programs like Upstream, currently running in three Kelowna middle schools, can continue making a transformative impact on youth and families in the Okanagan.

As part of its 65th anniversary celebrations, BGC Okanagan is offering an exciting incentive for monthly donors to Upstream Kelowna and the Youth Shelter. Those that become recurring donors to these programs will be entered into a draw for two tickets anywhere WestJet flies. The first 65 to sign up will receive a double-entry into the draw. Full rules and regulations of the draw can be found at bgco.ca/prevent-youth-homelessness.

How you can help

For families like Patrick and Rachel’s, support from programs like Upstream can be the difference between struggle and success.

To join as a monthly donor, visit bgco.ca/prevent-youth-homelessness. Every donation provides a lifeline to families in need, ensuring that children across the Okanagan have access to mentorship, life skills, and hope for a brighter tomorrow. If you do not want to become a recurring donor but still want to help, there is also a one-time donation option.

“This isn’t just about helping one family,” Patrick says. “It’s about lifting up an entire community.”