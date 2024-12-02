Popular holiday craft market returns to Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Ashley Godin Photography

It has become a holiday staple for many in the Central Okanagan over the last 10 years.

The Craft Culture Holiday Market, Kelowna’s largest holiday shopping event, returns to Prospera Place from Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8. Featuring over 200 local crafters and artisans, the market offers an incredible variety of handcrafted goods, including specialty soaps, pottery, clothes, ornaments, delicious foods, and one-of-a-kind creations—perfect for holiday gifting.

Photo: Kirsten Wilkinson Photography

The market will run 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $7 for general admission or $10 for a weekend pass, with children under 15 admitted for free. Tickets are available at craftculture.ca or at the door. To save time, online ticket holders can use a dedicated entrance, which tends to move much faster than purchasing tickets at the event.

Over the past decade, Craft Culture has become a beloved holiday tradition for many in the Central Okanagan. With more than 10,000 attendees last year, it’s one of the busiest annual events at Prospera Place. For a quieter shopping experience, organizer Karalyn Lockhart recommends visiting on Friday evening or Sunday afternoon when the crowds are lighter.

“It’s such a special event for the community,” says Lockhart. “We’re thrilled to return and can’t wait to welcome everyone this year!”

With over 200 vendors filling the main arena and the entire circular concourse, Lockhart encourages visitors to plan ahead. “There’s so much to see, so we recommend blocking off enough time to explore all the amazing vendors.”

Visitors can expect a mix of long-time favorites and exciting new vendors, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Outside the arena, a 26-foot inflatable Santa Claus will greet shoppers, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Craft Culture is more than a market—it’s a destination event for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift or just looking to soak up holiday cheer, this is the place to be.

And don’t forget to enter the holiday giveaway for your chance to win two weekend passes and a holiday prize package valued at $400. The contest closes on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Make this year’s holiday shopping memorable—join us at the Craft Culture Holiday Market at Prospera Place. For more information, visit craftculture.ca.

Photo: Lauraelie photography

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.