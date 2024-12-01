Kelowna's Lakeside School offers well-rounded curriculum for your children

Photo: Contributed

Lakeside School offers a haven for your children by providing a healthy, bully-free environment, an excellent, well-rounded curriculum that meets BC educational standards, festivals and activities that provide community for the whole family, small class sizes and beautiful surroundings.

Lakeside School has been serving Kelowna and surrounding area for more than 40 years, and many of its alumni now send their children to the school. Lakeside School offers academic excellence with plenty of one-on-one instruction. Included in its programs are: woodwork, music, drama, cyber civics, handwork and, of course, academic subjects like science, astronomy, math, language arts, social studies, geography, history and French. It also has an excellent science lab on campus.

Located in the Lower Mission, right next to Okanagan Lake, Lakeside provides plenty of opportunities for being in nature—both on the grounds with its state-of-the-art play structures and out on nature walks. Students are taken on field trips in the greater community as well.

If you think Lakeside School is a good fit for your child or children, you are invited to meet the school’s wonderful staff of teachers and administrators.

