Mission Hill offering culinary classes that will take participants around the world

Photo: Contributed

The festive season is here, and Mission Hill Family Estate is inviting you to immerse yourself in a world of delicious delight with its December culinary classes.

Renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and innovative wine pairing, Mission Hill offers a unique opportunity to enhance your cooking skills while enjoying a sumptuous four-course meal set against the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan.

The holiday-themed classes kick off with an Italian Christmas Culinary Experience on Dec. 7 and 8, where guests can explore authentic Italian flavours through a four-course dinner, carefully paired with select wines that complement each dish. Following this, the Traditional Christmas Culinary Class on Dec. 13 and 14 offers a cozy dive into the holiday classics, revamped with Mission Hill’s signature twist and the best vintages from their cellars.

Photo: Contributed

Each class is not just about food preparation. It’s an interactive journey that includes a behind-the-scenes look into Mission Hill’s kitchen and a visit down to the cellar, enriching the overall dining experience.

These classes are perfect for anyone looking to elevate their holiday meals or seeking a thoughtful and engaging gift for the gourmets in their life. Beyond December, Mission Hill continues to inspire with a lineup of culinary classes into the new year, featuring Eastern European, Middle Eastern, French and Thai cuisines, each session designed to highlight the rich, diverse flavours paired with award-winning wines.

For those looking to extend their visit, the estate’s restaurant offers daily dining options, from a festive three-course dinner to a two-course lunch, providing the perfect culinary escape this winter. The Lounge at Mission Hill, with its artisanal bites and seasonal offerings, remains a must-visit for a relaxed and refined experience.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of these unforgettable culinary experiences. Reserve your spot for December and beyond at Mission Hill Family Estate, where every meal is a celebration of food, wine, and the joy of the season.

More information and booking details can be found on the Mission Hill event calendar here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.