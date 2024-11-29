Kopets family comes to Kelowna from war-torn Ukraine, flourishes with Ready to Cook

Photo: Contributed

When life hands you challenges, some rise to meet them with creativity, determination and a hearty helping of entrepreneurial spirit. That’s exactly what Kopets family did when they arrived in Canada, bringing with them a passion for food, a rich cultural heritage and a dream to share homemade culinary traditions with their new Okanagan community.

A Family Rooted in Culinary Tradition

Tetiana and Oles Kopets’ story begins in Ukraine, where family and food have always been at the heart of their lives. Oles grew up in Lviv, raised by a Ukrainian mother who taught cooking at a local college and a Polish father who taught wood processing. Meanwhile, Tetiana hailed from Transcarpathia, a region celebrated for its vibrant culinary traditions. Tetiana’s family also bonded over cooking, passing down recipes and traditions that are now part of Ready To Cook’s signature offerings.

Even their daughter, Sofia, has inherited the family’s passion, perfecting her cupcake recipes as a child to share with friends and neighbours.

Thriving in Ukraine—Until Life Took a Turn

Before coming to Canada, the Kopetses were successful entrepreneurs in Kyiv. Oles, a Harvard graduate, had a flourishing career in corporate finance in Ukraine before transitioning to co-own a wood processing business and develop rental properties with Tetiana. Life was good, filled with global travel for cooking classes and dreams of early retirement.

But everything changed overnight with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The family’s priorities shifted immediately to safety, and Canada became their refuge.

Photo: Contributed (Clockwise, from top left): Tetiana, Oles, Sofia, Tamila and Tim Kopets in their Kyiv home.

Finding Opportunity in Kelowna

Arriving in April 2022, the Kopetses didn’t waste time. Determined to start anew, they explored business ideas that combined their love of food with their entrepreneurial spirit. They envisioned a concept of handmade, flash-frozen meals—wholesome, delicious and convenient for families.

The journey wasn’t without challenges. With no access to bank loans or governmental grants for businesses as newcomers, the family relied entirely on their savings to bring their vision to life. Securing a retail space also proved difficult for newcomers with no Canadian track record. But after a dozen rejections, their perseverance paid off when they met the supportive owners of The District on Bernard Mall. By summer 2023, they had opened their first location.

A Growing Success Story

Ready To Cook quickly gained momentum. In the fall of 2023, the family expanded with a kiosk at Orchard Park Mall, where their offerings of perogies, cabbage rolls and borsch kits became local favourites. The kiosk allowed them to connect with the community, build their brand and refine their offerings while they searched for a larger, permanent space within Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

That opportunity came in 2024 when a suitable in-line store became available. By early fall 2024, Ready To Cook opened its doors to a spacious, full-scale store, complete with an open kitchen. This upgrade transformed the business, providing a space where customers could not only shop but also experience the quality and care behind every product with free samples of the selected products. The response was overwhelming, with customers traveling from as far as Vancouver and Edmonton to stock up on their handmade, flash-frozen meals.

“Our open kitchen has been a game-changer,” Tetiana says. “It’s not just about selling food—it’s about showcasing our process and the quality behind it.”

The success hasn’t stopped there. This winter, Ready To Cook will launch a new café at The District on Bernard, serving breakfasts and lunches to complement its retail offerings.

A Recipe for Success

At the heart of Ready To Cook is the Kopets family’s commitment to quality, community and family values. Their meals are made with natural ingredients, free from preservatives or artificial flavours, and sourced locally from Okanagan farmers.

“We’re up at 4 a.m. picking fresh supplies from local farmers,” Oles shares. “It’s hard work, but it’s worth it to offer something special to our customers.”

The family is equally passionate about giving back, supporting local causes and forming meaningful relationships with the people who have warmly welcomed them to the Okanagan.

Looking Ahead

With plans to expand further across British Columbia and beyond, the Kopetses are excited for what’s next. For now, they’re focused on their growing Kelowna presence and building a business that reflects their family’s values: simplicity, togetherness and a love of great food.

“Life changed in an instant,” Oles says, “but the excitement of building something meaningful in Canada far outweighs any challenges. We’re grateful to be here and can’t wait to share more of our journey.”

More information about Ready to Cook can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.