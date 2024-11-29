North Pole experience comes to Kelowna, as Santa's Office will wow youngsters and young at heart

Photo: ChatGPT

Santa’s Office Experience is the ideal location to really soak up the holiday magic with your family this season.

The experience is designed to help you and your little ones become immersed in the festive joy and wonder. It is located on Highway 97 in Kelowna, and it is essentially a one-stop shop to really get into the holiday spirit.

Your adventure begins with a warm welcome to Santa’s Elf Academy, where playful elves guide little ones in mastering the art of holiday cheer. The journey continues into Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, where children can enjoy freshly baked cookies in a cozy, festive setting.

The highlight, of course, is a one-on-one visit with Santa himself, seated at his desk in his magical office. It’s the perfect moment to share wishes, snap a cherished photo and make memories that last a lifetime.

But the holiday magic doesn’t stop there. Guests are invited to join in a joyful Christmas sing-along, check Santa’s famous Naughty and Nice List, and deliver their letters to Santa at the North Pole Post’s magical mailbox. Every activity is crafted to delight kids of all ages—and those young at heart.

Planning your Santa's Office Experience visit is easy. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to find parking and check in, with tickets ready for smooth entry. To add to the fun, everyone is invited to wear their favourite pyjamas for a truly festive touch. Elf assistants are on hand to help capture the magic with photos, ensuring you can focus on enjoying the moment. You can use your own phone for the pictures.

With more than 145 years of combined experience, Santa’s team ensures every detail is perfected to create a memorable, stress-free visit. Parking is available, and the one-hour experience is just the right length to enjoy all the activities without feeling rushed.

Santa’s Office Experience is ideal for all ages, whether it’s your first visit or a treasured family tradition. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your spot in advance to avoid disappointment.

Santa’s Office Experience is located at Kelowna’s Main Street Centre, whose address is 2041 Harvey Ave.

More information about Santa’s Office Experience can be found on its website here.

